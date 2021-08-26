Step up your stream with the Razer Seiren Emote Mic at $100 (Reg. $130), more from $38

Amazon is offering the Razer Seiren Emote Streaming Microphone for $99.99 shipped. For comparison, it’s gone for around $130 recently outside of a few drops to $100, which is the all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for a way to spice up your stream, then the Seiren Emote is a great way to do that. Not only does the mic deliver higher-quality audio to your stream, but the 8-bit LED panel can be customized with over 100 emotes via the software editor. Plus, you can even make them interactive with your stream, based on audience participation, reactions, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars from hundreds of happy streamers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more Razer deals.

More Razer discounts:

Razer Seiren Emote features:

Wow your followers with the world’s first streaming microphone featuring an Emote Engine-powered display that lights up interactive emoticons and takes your showmanship to the next level. A hypercardioid pickup pattern-powered condenser microphone accurately records your voice and eliminates background noise.

