Building a gaming PC? Save on CORSAIR cases, RAM kits, coolers, and more from $30

Amazon is now discounting a selection of CORSAIR PC gaming accessories including cases, RAM kits, power supplies, and coolers. Shipping is free across the board. Given how the PC market has been lately with shortages and overpriced GPUs, saving on some of the other necessities is a great way to still come in on-budget. Headlining is the CORSAIR iCUE 5000X RGB Tempered Glass Mid-Tower ATX PC Case at $169.10. Down from $205, you’re looking at 18% in savings with a new all-time low. With plenty of room for building out your ideal gaming rig, CORSAIR’s 5000X case features plenty of room inside and support for ATC motherboards. There’s a tempered glass side panel for showing off all of your components, which pairs nicely with the three included 120mm RGB fans. Over 7,500 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Notable CORSAIR PC components:

If your build is in need of some SSDs still, you can save up to $100 on Sabrent’s internal M.2 NVMe models. Delivering 5,000MB/s transfer speeds, these offerings should do the trick, especially considering you can pick up different capacity models starting at $76.50. Then hit up our PC gaming guide for all of the other discounts for rounding out your new battlestation.

CORSAIR iCUE 5000X RGB Case features:

The 5000X RGB makes a stunning, showpiece-worthy PC easy to build and easier to keep cool with the space and flexibility to mount multiple 360mm radiators, all surrounded by beautiful tempered glass on four sides. House your system behind four stunning tool-free tempered glass panels that highlight your components and RGB lighting. The CORSAIR RapidRoute cable management system makes it simple and fast to route your major cables through a single hidden channel, with a roomy 25mm of space behind the motherboard for all of your cables.

