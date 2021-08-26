Smartphone Accessories: Bitty Boomers Baby Yoda Bluetooth Speaker $10 (Save 50%), more

GameStop currently offers the Bitty Boomers Star Wars: The Mandalorian Grogu Mini Bluetooth Speaker for $10 with free shipping in orders over $35. Also available at Amazon with free Prime shipping for $13. Normally fetching $20, today’s offer delivers a new all-time low with up to 50% in savings to bring some vibes from a galaxy far, far away to your next listening session. This compact Bitty Boomers speaker delivers a unique design of Baby Yoda while packing 4-hour battery life and Bluetooth 5 capabilities. While it’s not going to replace one of those room-filling speakers for serenading outdoor gatherings and the like this summer. I’ve been using one of these for more casual listening and am surprised by just how loud Baby Yoda can get without distorting the audio. Over 6,800 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

Impossibly tiny, unbearably cute, with out-of-this-galaxy sound. Bitty Boomers are ultra-portable wireless Bluetooth speakers. Don’t be fooled, what they lack in size, they make up for with clear, powerful, room filling sound. Designed with portability in mind, take Bitty Boomers on every journey. Standing at 2″ tall, they can easily be placed in a pocket, gym bag, purse, etc.

For more immersive sound, you can pair two Bitty Boomer speakers together! Battery lasts up to 4 hours, depending on your volume level. Bitty Boomers even doubles as a selfie remote. Just open your phone’s camera app while connected to your Bitty Boomer. Short-press the power button once to take a photo.

