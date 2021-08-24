Upgrade your Zoom calls with this #1 best-selling ring light kit for $57.50 (Up to $102.50 off)

Midgar’s Best (95% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is offering the Neewer 18-inch Ring Light Kit for $57.60 shipped when you apply code 64RDL821 at checkout. Normally, this goes for as much as $160, so that code can take up to 64% off for one of the best prices we’ve tracked. Crafted from 240 LED bulbs, this 18-inch ring light is the perfect way to upgrade your home studio or content creation. The kit comes complete with a warm and cool white light filter, phone holder, 61-inch extendable stand, and a remote shutter. Already a #1 best-seller on Amazon, this popular ring light is rated 4.7/5 stars from over 47,000 satisfied customers. Head below for more options.

Looking for something a little more low-key? This 10-inch Sensyne ring light should do the trick for only $33 after you clip the on-page coupon. This one has three warmth and 10 brightness options built-in, so you can take your pick of 30 unique light settings and a myriad of angles with the included 50-inch tripod. A remote shutter and angle-adjustable phone holder round out the notable features. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 36,000 customers.

More on the Neweer Ring Light Kit:

Kit includes: (1)18″/48cm Outer 55W 5500K LED Ring Light+(1)61″/155cm Light Stand+(1)Soft Tube+(1)White and Orange Color Filter Set+(1)Ball Head Hot Shoe Adapter+(1)Universal Power Adapter with Plug+(1)Smart Phone Holder+(1)Carrying Bag for Ring Light

Dimmable 18″/48cm Outer 55W 5500K 240 Pieces LED bulbs with a wide dimming range from 1%-100%. Special LED SMD design, lightweight and portable. No ultraviolet and infrared light radiation, low heat output, safety, and environmental protection

