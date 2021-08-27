23andMe+ Premium test kit with 170+ genetic reports hits Amazon low at $149 (Reg. $229)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the 23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle for $149 shipped. That’s $80 or 35% off the regular $229 price tag, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. This kit includes everything the standard $199 Health + Ancestry kit includes as well as 1-year membership access to detailed reports throughout the year regarding “heart health, how you process certain medications, migraines, and more.” It includes more than 170 personalized genetic reports. 23andMe sources over 2000+ regions across the globe to build your family tree alongside important historical health data with no hidden fees. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Now if you’re not interested in the more detailed health-related reports, the basic 23andMe Ancestry + Traits kit might do the trick instead. This one sells for $99 shipped and carries stellar ratings from over 20,000 Amazon customers. That’s on par with the AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test as some of the most popular options out there that undercut today’s lead deal. Neither of which provides reports that are quite as extensive, but they will still help to fill out your family tree and the like.

PREMIUM REPORTS AND FEATURES: Keep fueling your health journey with 10+ exclusive reports & features delivered to you throughout the calendar year. This one-year membership includes exclusive access to DNA insights that help you learn about your health. You can retain access to these premium reports with an annual membership fee.

PLUS FULL HEALTH + ANCESTRY SERVICE: Learn how genetics can influence your chances of developing certain health conditions. Find out if you’re a carrier for certain inherited conditions. Discover what your DNA has to say about your well-being and how it can influence certain lifestyle choices.

