Save $70 on this Greenworks 24V 12-inch electric chainsaw at $130 (New low)

Reg. $200 $130

Amazon now offers the Greenworks 24V 12-inch Electric Chainsaw for $129.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. While you’d normally pay $200, today’s offer amounts to $70 in savings while undercutting our previous mention by $20 in order to mark a new all-time low. Integrating with the rest of the Greenworks 20V ecosystem, its 12-inch electric chainsaw lets you take care of trimming branches, cutting down trees, and preparing for winter by cutting up some logs for the wood stove. And best of all? There’s no gas or oil to fuss with thanks to the inclusion of a 4Ah battery and compatible charger. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Don’t mind going with a corded chainsaw? Consider picking up this Greenworks alternative to bring spending down to $69.50 at Amazon. This offering isn’t quite as versatile as the lead deal considering you’ll be tethered to an outlet, but it does feature an 18-inch bar and chain to give you some additional cutting power. Not to mention, there’s a 4.3/5 star rating from over 1,600 customers.

If other aspects of your yard care routine could use a bit of an upgrade, our Green Deals guide is also packed with some additional discounts as we close out the work week. Ranging from other Greenworks tools like these ongoing mower discounts starting at $280 to other environmentally-conscious gear, you’ll want to check out everything right here.

Greenworks 24V 12-inch Electric Chainsaw features:

Greenworks 24V Lithium-Ion battery provides 20% more power and 35% more run-time, and delivers fade-free power with no memory loss after charging. Highly efficient 24V brushless motor provides more torque, quiet operation, and longer life. 12 in. bar and chain (low kickback) is perfect for homeowners and occasional users. Auto-oiler mechanism ensures the chain stays lubricated, and the oil level indicator window allows you to gauge oil usage.

