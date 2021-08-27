Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: True Skate, Pavilion, Interloper, more

-
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+
True Skate now FREE

It’s Friday morning and that means it’s time to collect all of the day’s most notable deals on Mac and iOS apps to head in to the weekend with. This morning saw some big-time price drops on Apple’s official MagSafe charger as well as up to $249 off its latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air for a new all-time low, but for now it’s on the apps. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like True Skate, Pavilion: Touch Edition, Interloper, Swapperoo, NanoStudio 2, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: Life Lists: List Organizer: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: True Skate: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pavilion: Touch Edition: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Interloper: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Swapperoo: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Quell+: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: NanoStudio 2: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Kick Ass Commandos: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 9th Dawn III: $6 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Kingdom Rush Frontiers HD: $7 (Reg. $10)

Today’s best game deals: Dishonored & Prey Collection $16, Wolfenstein Collection $21, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: TAPCA: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Split Screen Multitasking View: FREE (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Hex – AI Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Calculator Keyboard – Calku: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Paths of Atlantis: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Tales of the Neon Sea: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Bee Ready: Daily Planner: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Laid-Back Camp Virtual Motosu: $12 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: dB meter – noise measure: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Kiki’s Koi-Koi: $1 (Reg. $2)

More on True Skate:

Note: True Skate comes with a single skate park and contains additional content only available by In-App purchase. See below. Realistic touch based physics. Flick the board to make it react exactly how you would expect. Drag your finger on the ground to push. A beautiful skate park to get lost in including ledges, stairs, grind rails plus a bowl, half pipe and quarter pipes. (Additional skate parks are now available as an In-App Purchase)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Razer’s MFi Kishi iPhone Game Controller hits Ama...
Today’s best game deals: Dishonored & Prey C...
Snag two Mario Kart-friendly Joy-Con steering wheels fo...
Amazon’s New World finally nears release with ope...
Official Halo Infinite merch now up for pre-order from ...
Best Android app deals of the day: Heroes of Loot, Quad...
NEOGEO’s Arcade Stick Pro console and controller ...
Turtle Beach revives a classic with the newly redesigne...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Amazon Warehouse 20% off: AVerMedia Live Gamer Mini $46, AirTag Loop $16, more

20% off Learn More
25% off

Mountain Hardwear Labor Day Sale cuts 25% off jackets, pants, t-shirts, more from $23

from $23 Learn More
44% off

Stock up on BIC pens and fine line markers from $3 at Amazon today (Up to 44% off)

$3+ Learn More
Holiday savings

Home Depot’s Labor Day sale discounts electric mowers, grills, tools, and much more

Shop now Learn More

9to5Toys Daily: August 27, 2021 – Save $249 on M1 MacBook Air, Philips Hue sale, more

Reg. $100

Razer’s MFi Kishi iPhone Game Controller hits Amazon all-time low at $64.50 (Reg. $100)

$64.50 Learn More

Take a look at the Animal Crossing PUMA x Nintendo collection sneakers and more

$100 off

Samsung’s T7 Touch 2TB Portable SSD features 1,050MB/s speeds at low of $270 (Save $100)

$270 Learn More