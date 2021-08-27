Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: True Skate, Pavilion, Interloper, more

It’s Friday morning and that means it’s time to collect all of the day’s most notable deals on Mac and iOS apps to head in to the weekend with. This morning saw some big-time price drops on Apple’s official MagSafe charger as well as up to $249 off its latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air for a new all-time low, but for now it’s on the apps. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like True Skate, Pavilion: Touch Edition, Interloper, Swapperoo, NanoStudio 2, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: Life Lists: List Organizer: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: True Skate: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pavilion: Touch Edition: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Interloper: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Swapperoo: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Quell+: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: NanoStudio 2: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Kick Ass Commandos: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 9th Dawn III: $6 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Kingdom Rush Frontiers HD: $7 (Reg. $10)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: TAPCA: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Split Screen Multitasking View: FREE (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Hex – AI Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Calculator Keyboard – Calku: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Paths of Atlantis: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Tales of the Neon Sea: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Bee Ready: Daily Planner: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Laid-Back Camp Virtual Motosu: $12 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: dB meter – noise measure: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Kiki’s Koi-Koi: $1 (Reg. $2)

More on True Skate:

Note: True Skate comes with a single skate park and contains additional content only available by In-App purchase. See below. Realistic touch based physics. Flick the board to make it react exactly how you would expect. Drag your finger on the ground to push. A beautiful skate park to get lost in including ledges, stairs, grind rails plus a bowl, half pipe and quarter pipes. (Additional skate parks are now available as an In-App Purchase)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!