Today’s best game deals: Dishonored & Prey Collection $16, Wolfenstein Collection $21, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Dishonored & Prey Arkane Collection for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 on Xbox. Also matched on PS4 via Best Buy. Regularly $60 and typically fetching closer to $34 at Amazon, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and a great way to add the brilliant Dishonored titles (Dishonored 2, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider and Dishonored: Definitive Edition) to your collection alongside Prey. These first-person immersive sims put you into the shoes of their protagonists with loads of player choice and authorship over the experience alongside brilliant world building and design. Just about all of these games are must-plays in my book. Head below for the rest of today’s notable game deals including Halo Infinite pre-order with $10 credits, Wolfenstein: Alternative History Collection, Blair Witch, Shenmue III, Persona 5 Strikers, Bravely Default II, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and more. 

