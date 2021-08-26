Today’s best game deals: Persona 5 Strikers $25, Halo Infinite pre-order + $10 credit, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Persona 5 Strikers on Nintendo Switch for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $38 and $50, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. The PlayStation 4 version is currently marked down to $35. The latest entry in the series has players joining the Phantom Thieves as they “strike back against the corruption overtaking cities across Japan.” This all-new story has players dynamically controlling their team “during explosive action combat” as “they discover another realm where innocent people are being jailed and forced to forfeit their hearts’ desires.” Head below for the rest of today’s notable game deals including Halo Infinite pre-order with $10 Best Buy credits, Donut County, Marvel’s Iron Man VR, The Flame In The Flood, Mario Golf: Super Rush, and more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Turtle Beach launches redesigned Recon 200 Gen 2 gaming headset

Xbox One gets a new lease on life thanks to upcoming cloud gaming launch

Dungeon Jump Mario, Heroic Link, and two others join the PowerA Switch controller lineup

Humankind, Twelve Minutes, Myst, and more now available or coming soon to Xbox Game Pass

Stardew Valley makes its way to Xbox Game Pass Console/PC August 31 + much more

PS5 does have a secret web browsing experience, here’s how to access it

Remastered classic Grand Theft Auto Trilogy for Switch, Xbox, PS5, more expected for October

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!