Tackle projects even faster with this highly-rated magnetic wristband at $7 (20% off)

Thousandshores Inc (99% lifetime positive feedback from 253,000+) via Amazon is offering the Dr.Meter Magnetic Wristband for $7.19 Prime shipped once the on-page 40% coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. While it may be listed at $11, our research shows this offering tends to sell for around $9. This still leaves you with at least 20% off and comes within $0.74 of the lowest price we have tracked. We’ve all been there, you’re trying to drive several screws and work with other small objects to have them slip and fall time and time again. This wrist band is here to save the day thanks to strong magnets throughout. It’s powerful enough to hold nails, screws, bits, nuts, bolts, and many more magnetic parts. With more than 1,000 Amazon shoppers having left a review, the dust has settled with a 4.4/5 star rating.

If you’re primarily after a way to keep screws from falling off your bit, this DEWALT Drive Guide will help at $7 Prime shipped. It surrounds a screw when first getting it started so it becomes nearly impossible for it to fall off your bit and drop onto the floor. More than 1,500 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.7/5 star rating.

Once you’re finished here, be sure to peek at the other deals in our DIY and outdoor tools guide. Recent and notable additions include the PAXCESS 20V cordless string trimmer at $85, Makita’s 1.25HP compact router for $73, and much more. Oh, and in case you missed it, this batch of smart meat thermometers are priced from $8.

Dr.Meter Magnetic Wristband features:

Need to keep some things handy? The small patches will get the job done. Use these added pocket to hold plastic nails, cable ties, and other non-metal items.

Armed with 15 magnets, the wristbands can be flexibly adjusted the length to wrap on your wrists to hold more small parts, the strong magnets will never disappoint your expectations.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!