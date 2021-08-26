Govee smart meat thermometers are up to 50% off: Four-probe $24, two $13, more from $8

Govee US (99% lifetime positive feedback from 47,000+) via Amazon is offering its Four-Probe Bluetooth Meat Thermometer for $23.99 Prime shipped once the on-page 40% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $16 off and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. Take grilling and cooking in the kitchen to the next level with this Bluetooth-enabled meat thermometer. It boasts a 230-foot range, includes four probes, and you can use the Govee Home app to receive alerts when temperatures reach a specified threshold. A magnetic back allows you to easily attach it to a wide variety of surfaces. Once you’ve completed a meal, you’ll be able to open the Govee Home app to check historic temperature data and charts to hone in your skills and learn what you can do better next time around. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Govee meat thermometer markdowns priced from $8.

More Govee meat thermometers:

Govee Four-Probe Bluetooth Meat Thermometer features:

Effortless Monitoring: Check meat temperature remotely within a 230ft/70m Bluetooth range. No standing around wasting time. Ensure quality results from the comfort of your couch. (Note: Do not touch the probe directly after use to avoid burns.)

Fast and Precise: Records temperatures accurate within 1.8°F/1°C in just 1 second, with total working range of 32°F-302°F. Includes 4 probes, each connected by 3.28ft heat-proof wires, for easier cooking and monitoring of multiple meats at one time.

Smart Alerts: Spend more time relaxing and less time staring. Simply set your desired temps or choose a preset temperature, and you’ll be alerted with an alarm plus an app notification when your food’s temperature exceeds the high temperature.

