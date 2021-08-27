Fitbit Versa 2 delivers a best-selling fitness tracker experience at $150 (Save $30)

Amazon now offers the Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch for $149.95 shipped. Typically fetching $200, it just dropped down from $180 in order to mark the third-best price of the year and a notable discount on the fitness tracker at $30 or more off. Featuring up to 6-days of battery life per charge, Fitbit Versa 2 packs all of the fitness monitoring capabilities you’d expect like keeping tabs on burned calories, sleep tracking, and more. With Alexa built-in, you’ll be able to summon up Amazon voice assistant while on runs or working out. As a #1 best-seller, over 112,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, you can get in on savings of a new fitness tracker by going with the Fitbit Inspire HR that’s also on sale right now at Amazon. Down to $79.95, you’re looking at a 20% discount and the best price in months. This offering may ditch the more full smartwatch design, but still arrives with heart rate monitoring, exercise logging, and more. Plus, a 4.4/5 star rating from over 46,000 customers.

Though, we are still seeing the very first discount on the Fitbit Luxe. This may prove to be a more compelling offering at the price point, especially considering you’re getting the latest and greatest at $130. Or just go take advantage of these $59 off Apple Watch SE discounts for even more ways to save.

Fitbit Versa 2 features:

Reach your fitness goals with this Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch. The bright touch display and simple interface make it easy to check notifications and use applications, and Amazon Alexa integration lets you navigate using voice commands. This Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch includes a variety of fitness tracking features that help you get the most out of your workouts.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!