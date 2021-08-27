Jaybird Vista 2 earbuds deliver ANC and a fitness-focused package at low of $180

To end the week, we’re now seeing only the second notable discount to date go live on the new Jaybird Vista 2 True Wireless Sport Bluetooth Headphones. Dropping in price at Amazon, right now you can score the recent releases for $179.99 shipped. Returning to the all-time low with $20 in savings, you’d normally pay $200 for the brand’s latest releases. Serving double duty as both workout and study companions, the new Jaybird Vista 2 deliver fitness-ready and distraction-free listening. To deliver on the former, you’ll find IP68 waterproofing which pairs with an impact-resistant build in order to tag along on everything from jogs in the rain to more intense workout sessions at the gym. Then on the other hand, you’ll also find active noise cancellation that’s backed by 24 hours of playback on a single charge with the Qi-enabled case. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

One of the highlights of our hands-on review that made them such a compelling option was the fabric design that lets them standout visually from the competition; which is indicative of the overall package. While the Jaybird Vista 2 received the seal of approval of 9to5Toys’ very own video editor Jordan, I’ve personally been using them too over the past few days, too. Arriving at much of the same conclusion, these earbuds have delivered unique mix of a fitness-focused design and active noise cancellation to be a pretty notable combo.

First up, go dive into our review of the new Klipsch T5 II ANC Earbuds, which we walked away from highlighting the slick stainless steel case and high-end audio fidelity. Then go check out the discount we spotted to start the week in our headphones guide.

More on the Jaybird Vista 2 Earbuds:

Everything you want from your earbuds. Active Noise Cancellation for focus. SurroundSense for spatial awareness and safety. Earthproof durability for demanding pursuits. When adventure calls, Vista 2 is ready to answer. Hear what you need to, when you need to. SurroundSense technology allows you to tune into your surroundings on the trail or road, so you’re always safe and aware of traffic and wildlife. 

