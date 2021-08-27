OtterBox MagSafe Folio Wallet for iPhone 12 mini drops to low of $25.50 (Reg. $50)

-
OtterBox
Reg. $50 $25.50

Amazon is now offering the OtterBox MagSafe Folio Wallet for iPhone 12 mini at $25.52 shipped. Usually fetching $50, you’re looking at 49% in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $15 in order to mark a new all-time low. OtterBox’s recent MagSafe Wallet Folio covers arrive to supplement one of the brand’s existing cases with some added functionality. On top of room for three credit or ID cards, the folio design closes to help bring some extra protection into the mix for your screen. There’s also the perk of being MagSafe compatible, meaning you can easily clip it on and off whenever your EDC calls for the accessory. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

While not the steepest of discounts by any means, those in the market for a more streamlined MagSafe wallet could grab OtterBox’s new offering at $34.88. That’s only down from $40, but still marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen across the board. Not only will this one let you make out for less than the lead deal, it’ll deliver a more compact way to magnetically clip cards onto the back of your iPhone 12 series devices. Plus, our launch coverage offers some additional insight on how it compares to the lead deal.

Then go dive into our smartphone accessories guide to round out all of the week’s best deals. This morning saw another notable discount for those looking to get in on the MagSafe action, with Apple’s official charger dropping to $30 at Amazon. And then speaking of MagSafe wallets, we just took a hands-on look at the latest release from CASETiFY in a recent Tested with 9to5Toys review

OtterBox MagSafe Folio Wallet features:

Designed for seamless interaction with MagSafe technology, with strong magnetic alignment and attachment. Soft touch, durable synthetic leather material, with folio that protects screen and adds privacy. Easy access to dedicated card and cash slots, with shield that protects credit cards from magnetic damage. Detachable folio wallet clicks your valuables onto your phone, while magnetic latch secures folio in place.

