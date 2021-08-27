Latest Ring Alarm systems with bundled Echo Dots on sale from $160 (Save 20%)

Amazon is now closing out the week by launching a sale on its latest Ring Alarm smart home security systems starting at $159.99 shipped for the 5-piece kit with a bundled Echo Dot. While you’d normally pay $200, today’s offer delivers the second-best price of the year with 20% in savings. Delivering the most up to date version of Ring’s smart home security offerings, the new Alarm system packs five different essential accessories centered around the siren hub. That’s supplemented by a keypad, range, extender, contact sensor, and motion detector for keeping tabs on your home, and new additions like one-touch buttons for summoning medical or fire assistance round out the package alongside mainstays like Alexa support. Over 3,200 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating, and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Other notable Ring Alarm discounts:

A great option for those who may not need a full home security system but would benefit from some added peace of mind will find the discount we spotted yesterday on the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery to be worth a look. Delivering one of the best prices of the year, it just dropped to $80 with 20% in savings in tow. That’s of course alongside all of the other discounts in our smart home guide, as well.

All-new Ring Alarm features:

A great fit for condos and apartments, this kit includes one base station, one keypad, one contact sensor, one motion detector, and one range extender. Put whole-home security at your fingertips with Ring Alarm, a do-it-yourself alarm system with optional 24/7 professional monitoring for $10/month. Voted #1 for Customer Satisfaction with DIY Home Security Systems by JD Power, this award-winning system now includes a more intuitive keypad with emergency buttons and smaller contact sensors to seamlessly blend into your home.

