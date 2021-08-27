Latest Ring Alarm systems with bundled Echo Dots on sale from $160 (Save 20%)

-
AmazonSmart HomeRing
Reg. $200+ From $160

Amazon is now closing out the week by launching a sale on its latest Ring Alarm smart home security systems starting at $159.99 shipped for the 5-piece kit with a bundled Echo Dot. While you’d normally pay $200, today’s offer delivers the second-best price of the year with 20% in savings. Delivering the most up to date version of Ring’s smart home security offerings, the new Alarm system packs five different essential accessories centered around the siren hub. That’s supplemented by a keypad, range, extender, contact sensor, and motion detector for keeping tabs on your home, and new additions like one-touch buttons for summoning medical or fire assistance round out the package alongside mainstays like Alexa support. Over 3,200 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating, and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Other notable Ring Alarm discounts:

A great option for those who may not need a full home security system but would benefit from some added peace of mind will find the discount we spotted yesterday on the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery to be worth a look. Delivering one of the best prices of the year, it just dropped to $80 with 20% in savings in tow. That’s of course alongside all of the other discounts in our smart home guide, as well.

All-new Ring Alarm features:

A great fit for condos and apartments, this kit includes one base station, one keypad, one contact sensor, one motion detector, and one range extender. Put whole-home security at your fingertips with Ring Alarm, a do-it-yourself alarm system with optional 24/7 professional monitoring for $10/month. Voted #1 for Customer Satisfaction with DIY Home Security Systems by JD Power, this award-winning system now includes a more intuitive keypad with emergency buttons and smaller contact sensors to seamlessly blend into your home.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Ring

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Anker Soundcore wireless earbuds up to 50% off: A1 with...
Google’s prev-gen. Nest Hub pairs Assistant with a 7-...
23andMe+ Premium test kit with 170+ genetic reports hit...
Flume 2 Smart Home Water Monitor and Leak Detector now ...
Razer up to 60% off Gold Box discounts battlestation up...
Jaybird Vista 2 earbuds deliver ANC and a fitness-focus...
Save up to $249 on Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook ...
Philips Hue HomeKit refurb sale goes live: Outdoor ligh...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Google Nest Protect Smoke Alarm sees rare discount down to $105 + Nest Secure at $213

From $105 Learn More
20% off

TP-Link’s latest 2K Kasa pan & tilt cam works with both Alexa and Assistant for $40 (20% off)

$40 Learn More
Save now

Blink’s latest outdoor and indoor smart security cameras now on sale from $25

From $25 Learn More
50% off

Anker Soundcore wireless earbuds up to 50% off: A1 with Qi case $40 or Air X $30

From $30 Learn More
Reg. $90

Google’s prev-gen. Nest Hub pairs Assistant with a 7-inch screen at $60 (Save $30)

$60 Learn More
Reg. $229

23andMe+ Premium test kit with 170+ genetic reports hits Amazon low at $149 (Reg. $229)

$149 Learn More
Reg. $199

Flume 2 Smart Home Water Monitor and Leak Detector now $149 shipped (Reg. $199)

$149 Learn More
Save 60%

Razer up to 60% off Gold Box discounts battlestation upgrades from $20, today only

From $20 Learn More