Ring Stick Up Cam Battery ups your smart home security at $80 (Save 20%)

Amazon now offers the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery for $79.99 shipped. Marking the second-best price to date, you’re looking at 20% in savings with today’s offer coming within $5 of the all-time low set once before. Offering a weather-resistant design for keeping tabs on activity indoors and out, the latest Ring Stick Up Cam comes backed by a battery-powered design. In terms of actual recording capabilities, you’re looking at a 1080p sensor which can be beam footage right to your smartphone alongside an Echo Show for Fire TV. Plus, you’ll find motion alerts, 2-way talk, and Wi-Fi connectivity to round out the package. Over 36,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the weather-resistant design or battery-powered features will want to check out the more affordable Wyze Cam v3 at $30 instead. You’ll benefit from much of the same smart capabilities as noted above, just with a focus that’s tailored more towards indoor usage. We found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review and Amazon shoppers largely agree. Or you could go with the Wyze Cam Outdoor, which enters at $60.

And then be sure to check out the latest and greatest that Ring has to offer, with its new Floodlight Cam Pro just having been announced this summer. Arriving with Bird’s Eye View and 3D Motion Detection, this is the brand’s most capable outdoor camera yet, and debuts alongside the upcoming Video Doorbell 4.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery features:

See, hear and speak to people from your phone, tablet or select Echo device with Stick Up Cam Battery, a battery-powered camera that can be mounted indoor or out. With Live View, you can check in on your home any time through the Ring app. With a Ring Protect Plan (subscription sold separately), record all your videos, review what you missed for up to 60 days, and share videos and photos. Place on a flat surface or mount to a wall with the versatile mounting bracket.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!