At $11 Prime shipped, this 110-in-1 precision screwdriver set is hard to beat (All-time low)

HORUSDY (99% lifetime positive feedback from 11,000+) via Amazon is offering its 110-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set for $10.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 15% off and marks the first time we’ve seen it fall this low before. For further comparison, a similarly-sized set made by Oria clocks in at around $17 despite currently being on sale. Having had a similar precision screwdriver set in my repertoire for several years now, it’s proven to be an investment that was worth every single penny. Not only has it come in handy when fixing electronics, but many other projects as well. This kit boasts 110 pieces, preparing you to tackle all sorts of repairs ranging from computers to game consoles, watches, and the list goes on. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Use today’s savings towards JerryRigEverything’s Metal Pry Tool. At just $6 Prime shipped, this tool is yet another I like to have around. It’s made to fit into tight spaces and help you easily remove screens, batteries, and much more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 600 reviewers.

All of those tiny screws can be easy to lose track of, so be sure to consider grabbing this highly-rated magnetic wristband at $7. Other compact tools that could come in handy range from Smith & Wesson’s ExtremeOps Folding Knife for $9.50 to this 14-inch axe at $10 Prime shipped, and CRKT’s Squid Folding Pocket Knife for $14.

HORUSDY 110-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set features:

Chrome-vanadium screwdriver bit, hardness 55-60HRC. The screwdriver head is magnetic, with good quality assurance and excellent operability.

110 in 1 Precision screwdriver set, widely used in the maintenance of computers, game consoles, watches, glasses, electronics and other household appliances.

The small screwdriver set is equipped with a storage box. The storage space is designed reasonably, the placement position and the size of the accessories are consistent , and the parts are not easy to fall out.

