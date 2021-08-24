Pocket the CRKT Squid Folding Knife for under $16 Prime shipped (Save 31%, 2021 low)

Amazon is offering the CRKT Squid Folding Pocket Knife for $15.75 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 31% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in 2021. If you’d like to always have a pocket knife with you, but don’t want something that’s too bulky, CRKT Squid is here to save the day. It’s incredibly compact thanks to a blade that spans just 2.25 inches. It weighs in at 3.5 ounces and measures under 3.5 inches when folded. Both the handle and blade are both made of stainless steel, giving it a premium look and feel. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you won’t mind something a bit bulkier, consider grabbing Hi-Spec’s 15-in-1 Pocket Multi-Tool instead. Pricing clocks in at $12 Prime shipped, allowing you spend less while still garnering all sorts of capabilities. Examples include needle-nose pliers, a wire cutter, Philips screwdriver, can opener, and the list goes on.

Why stop there when our DIY and outdoor tool guide is full of other deals that could be right up your alley? Just a few examples include Amazon’s 4-piece Pry Bar/Nail Puller Set at $15, a couple of EVEREADY Energi LED Flashlights for $6.50, and even this 45-piece Dremel Rotary Tool Set at $65.50. Finally, don’t forget that this compact 28-piece socket and driver set can be yours for $10.

CRKT Squid Folding Pocket Knife features:

Enhanced Protection: Black stonewash is durable and ages well

Maximum Control: On blade friction grooves for grip

Low Profile: Pocket clip provides secure carry

Designed by Lucas Burnley in Bend, Oregon

Limited Lifetime Warranty covers any defects in materials or workmanship, see company site for details

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!