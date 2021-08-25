A skeleton handle headlines Smith & Wesson’s ExtremeOps Folding Knife at $9.50 (Reg. $12)

Amazon is offering the Smith & Wesson ExtremeOps Folding Knife (CK404) for $9.59 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically priced closer to $12, today’s offer delivers 20% of savings and comes within just $0.84 of the lowest price we have tracked. This Smith & Wesson-branded pocket knife is made of stonewashed stainless steel and boasts a standout skeleton handle. The blade spans 2.65 inches with the weight of the entire knife clocking in at 3 ounces. Other features include an integrated pocket clip and ambidextrous thumb knobs for an easy opening experience. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re chasing affordability, it’s hard to overlook Gerber’s Paraframe Mini Knife for $8 Prime shipped. While its blade isn’t as long, this is arguably a more versatile offering that’s better for using around the house, opening packages, and more. More than 8,100 reviewers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

For more deals like this one, check out our DIY and outdoor tools guide. There you’ll find the CRKT Squid Folding Pocket Knife at under $16, a 14-inch axe for $10 Prime shipped, and a nice batch of Milwaukee combo kits and more up to $200 off. Other notable markdowns range from RIDGID’s 14-gallon NXT shop vac at $99 to this Amazon-made 4-piece Pry Bar/Nail Puller Set for $15.

Smith & Wesson ExtremeOps Folding Knife features:

  • DIMENSIONS: 6.23 inch (15.82 cm) overall length with a blade length of 2.65 inches (6.73 cm) and a weight of 3 ounces
  • DURABLE: Blade is made of reliable 7Cr17MoV Stonewashed High Carbon Stainless Steel with a stainless steel, skeleton handle
  • DEPENDABLE: Quick and easy access with the convenient pocket clip and ambidextrous thumb knobs making it ideal for everyday carry

