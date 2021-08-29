Yamaha’s TW-E3 true wireless earbuds plummet to new all-time low of $63 (Up to 45% off)

GRAMOPHONE (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering Yamaha’s TW-E3 True Wireless Earbuds for $62.99 shipped. Normally fetching as much as $115, you can save up to 45% today and mark a new all-time low. Ready for your most intense summer workouts, these true wireless earbuds sport IPX5 water- and sweat-resistant body. You’ll get up to 24-hours of total runtime with the included charging case, and never miss a beat thanks to the steady connection via Bluetooth 5 with aptX. Currently rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more options.

If you can live without the Yamaha branding, these popular TOZO earbuds sport a similarly compact design and active noise cancellation all for just $40 after you clip the on-page coupon. Alongside a Bluetooth 5.2 connection, you’ll also find IPX6 waterproofing and a massive 40-hours of battery life with the included case. Over 5,700 customers have given it a 4.4/5 star rating.

Head over to our headphones guide for even more ways to enjoy your favorite tunes this season and beyond. Right now, we’re tracking some solid 20% savings on the Powerbeats high-performance earbuds, which just so happen to feature Apple’s H1 chip for even faster audio pairing. Though if you’d rather go a more budget-friendly route, you can still pick up Lenovo’s true wireless buds for just $15 shipped.

Yamaha’s TW-E3 wireless earbuds feature:

Listening Care: intelligent equalization for full-range sound at lower listening volumes

Bluetooth 5 with aptX: stable wireless connectivity and superior streaming quality

Simple controls: make phone calls, activate Siri/Google Assistant and control your music with buttons on each earbud

IPX5-rated: water- and sweat-resistant

Long battery life: up to 24 hours of battery life (6 hours for the earbuds + 3 recharges from the charging case)

