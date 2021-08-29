Yamaha’s TW-E3 true wireless earbuds plummet to new all-time low of $63 (Up to 45% off)

-
AmazonHeadphonesYamaha
45% off $63

GRAMOPHONE (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering Yamaha’s TW-E3 True Wireless Earbuds for $62.99 shipped. Normally fetching as much as $115, you can save up to 45% today and mark a new all-time low. Ready for your most intense summer workouts, these true wireless earbuds sport IPX5 water- and sweat-resistant body. You’ll get up to 24-hours of total runtime with the included charging case, and never miss a beat thanks to the steady connection via Bluetooth 5 with aptX. Currently rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more options.

If you can live without the Yamaha branding, these popular TOZO earbuds sport a similarly compact design and active noise cancellation all for just $40 after you clip the on-page coupon. Alongside a Bluetooth 5.2 connection, you’ll also find IPX6 waterproofing and a massive 40-hours of battery life with the included case. Over 5,700 customers have given it a 4.4/5 star rating.

Head over to our headphones guide for even more ways to enjoy your favorite tunes this season and beyond. Right now, we’re tracking some solid 20% savings on the Powerbeats high-performance earbuds, which just so happen to feature Apple’s H1 chip for even faster audio pairing. Though if you’d rather go a more budget-friendly route, you can still pick up Lenovo’s true wireless buds for just $15 shipped.

Yamaha’s TW-E3 wireless earbuds feature:

  • Listening Care: intelligent equalization for full-range sound at lower listening volumes
  • Bluetooth 5 with aptX: stable wireless connectivity and superior streaming quality
  • Simple controls: make phone calls, activate Siri/Google Assistant and control your music with buttons on each earbud
  • IPX5-rated: water- and sweat-resistant
  • Long battery life: up to 24 hours of battery life (6 hours for the earbuds + 3 recharges from the charging case)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

Yamaha

About the Author

Sleep easy with these popular memory foam pillows start...
Catch up on this summer’s hottest non-fiction Kin...
Kindle Paperwhite plunges to new all-time low of $71 to...
This 656-yard golf rangefinder just plunged to $56 at A...
This compact gaming desk is ready to squeeze in just ab...
SteelSeries’ Rival 310 Gaming Mouse falls to 2021...
Snatch up two leather AirTag keychains at just $4 each ...
Fitbit Sense with Google Assistant, ECG, more returns t...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Skullcandy’s Sesh True Wireless Earbuds take 50% plunge to new $24.50 low, more from $15.50

From $15.50 Learn More
70% off

Just $15 will score you Lenovo’s true wireless earbuds at a new all-time low (70% off)

$15 Learn More
Save $50

Skullcandy Indy ANC wireless earbuds take $50 plunge to new all-time low of $80

$80 Learn More
Save 37%

Sleep easy with these popular memory foam pillows starting at $15 Prime shipped (Save 37%)

From $15 Learn More
Save 91%

Catch up on this summer’s hottest non-fiction Kindle eBooks starting at just $2 (Up to 91% off)

From $2 Learn More
New low

Kindle Paperwhite plunges to new all-time low of $71 today only (Save 45%)

$71 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: iPhone 12 mini $300 off, MagSafe cases from $20, Home Depot Labor Day sale, more

Learn More
38% off

This 656-yard golf rangefinder just plunged to $56 at Amazon (38% off, All-time low)

$56 Learn More