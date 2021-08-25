Just $15 will score you Lenovo’s true wireless earbuds at a new all-time low (70% off)

Lenovo is currently offering its True Wireless Earbuds for $14.99 shipped. These typically go for the full $50 list price, though currently marked down to $25 on Amazon, with today’s massive 70% cut marking a new all-time low. Equipped with 6mm drivers, these compact earbuds bring true wireless connection over Bluetooth 5 and IPX5 waterproofing to your workout routine. You’ll also find USB-C quick charging here, with up to 10-hours of total playtime and a wireless charging case. And rounding out the features here, you can change your tunes, take calls, and work with your smartphone’s voice assistant all via simple touch controls. Rated 4.3/5 stars. See more options below.

Not married to the true wireless design? Then you can’t go wrong with a pair of Apple’s latest Lightning-enabled EarPods for under $12.50. Whether you’ve lost your old pair or you like keeping things classic, these reliable earbuds are not only budget-friendly, but deliver a surprisingly strong sound as well. They’re my go-to at home, and since they’re wired, you never have to worry about keeping them charged either.

Jog on over to our headphones guide for even more affordable earbud deals. If Lenovo’s offerings aren’t quite what you had in mind, these Skullcandy Sesh buds might do the trick for $24.50, or take a look at these other well-rated options down to just $15.50. And if you’re willing to drop a little extra cash, these premium Belkin SoundForm earbuds bring IPX5 waterproofing and Apple Find My Support at 21% off.

More on Lenovo’s True Wireless Eabuds:

Experience wireless freedom through Lenovo True Wireless Earbuds by pairing both earbuds seamlessly in one step via Bluetooth 5.0, a connection that stays strong over as far as 10m (30 feet). The ergonomic buds come in 3 different-sized tips, allowing for the perfect fit over long listening sessions. Control your media with easy-to-use touch controls. Optimally compact and lightweight for on-the-go listening, Lenovo True Wireless Earbuds’ IPX5 waterproof resistance protects from both rain and sweat.

