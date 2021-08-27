Score an Amazon low on the Powerbeats with Apple H1 chip at $80 (Save 20%)

Reg. $100 $80

Amazon now offers the Powerbeats High-Performance Wireless Earbuds for $79.99 shipped. Having dropped from $100, you’re looking at 20% in savings alongside a match of the Amazon all-time low set just once before. Entering with a sweat-resistant design, around-neck build, and ear hooks to stay in place, Powerbeats are ideal earbuds for bringing along on runs or workouts. You’ll enjoy 15-hours of playback on a single charge, as well as Apple’s H1 chip for fast pairing. Over 11,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

At the price point, the Powerbeats are a pretty compelling pair of wireless earbuds for those in search of a dedicated workout companion. But if you can live without the higher-fidelity audio found above, the Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds are worth a look instead at $39. Delivering much of the same fitness-ready form-factor, these also arrive with the added benefit of coming in four different colors. Over 11,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating, as well.

Though is bringing active noise cancellation into your listening experience is a must, have a look at the Jaybird Vista 2 which are also on sale right now. These earbuds just launched earlier in the year and arrive with ANC on top of the fitness-focused design. Down to an all-time low, right now you can score them for $180. But then go check out our recent hands-on review of the Klipsch T5 II ANC Earbuds, too.

More on the Powerbeats:

Powerbeats wireless earphones with round cable are built to revolutionize your workouts. Adjustable, secure-fit earhooks are customizable with multiple eartip options, and are made to stay in place, no matter how hard you go. Reinforced design for sweat and water resistance helps you make it through next-level training. And if you’re in need of extra juice, use 5-minute Fast Fuel for 1 hour of playback when battery is low.

