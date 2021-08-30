Anker’s all-new eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro sees first discount at $50 off, more from $36

The official eufy Amazon storefront currently offers its new Floodlight Cam 2 Pro for $249.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Marking the very first discount we’ve seen since launching at the $300 price point last month, this new release is now $50 off and down to an all-time low. Arriving as the brand’s most capable outdoor security offering, the new Floodlight Cam 2 Pro arrives with a wide list of compelling features headlined by a 2K sensor. That’s backed by a 360-degree pan and tilt array for surveying your entire property, as well as three 3,000-lumen tunable lighting panels which can be actived with built-in motion detection. Alongside a weather-proof package, there’s also AI recognition, subject lock, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can head below for more from $36.

eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro features:

Pan the lens 360° horizontally to get a complete view without the risk of blindspots. Catch all the details in full 2K HD when live-streaming and recording footage. Adjusts spotlight color temperature and brightness based on sunrise and sunset, schedules, and motion detection.

