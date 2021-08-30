Anker’s all-new eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro sees first discount at $50 off, more from $36

-
The official eufy Amazon storefront currently offers its new Floodlight Cam 2 Pro for $249.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Marking the very first discount we’ve seen since launching at the $300 price point last month, this new release is now $50 off and down to an all-time low. Arriving as the brand’s most capable outdoor security offering, the new Floodlight Cam 2 Pro arrives with a wide list of compelling features headlined by a 2K sensor. That’s backed by a 360-degree pan and tilt array for surveying your entire property, as well as three 3,000-lumen tunable lighting panels which can be actived with built-in motion detection. Alongside a weather-proof package, there’s also AI recognition, subject lock, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can head below for more from $36.

Anker eufy smart security discounts:

While all of the week’s other best discounts for your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup can be found in our smart home guide, there is one sale to kick things off that stands out from the rest. To mark the end of the summer, a rare Philips Hue mix and match sale has gone live with 15% off its lamps, lightstrips, and novelty light bulbs which hardly ever see discounts in the first place.

eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro features:

Pan the lens 360° horizontally to get a complete view without the risk of blindspots. Catch all the details in full 2K HD when live-streaming and recording footage. Adjusts spotlight color temperature and brightness based on sunrise and sunset, schedules, and motion detection.

