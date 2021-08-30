Google Nest Audio expands your Assistant setup following 20% discount to $80

-
Smart HomeGoogleAdorama
Save 20% $80

Adorama is now offering the Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker for $79.99 shipped. Also available at B&H. Typically fetching $100, you’re looking at 20% in savings with today’s offer marking the second-best price of the year and the lowest since Prime Day where it dropped to $5 less. As the latest addition to Google’s lineup of Assistant-enabled speakers, Nest Audio enters with a familiar fabric-wrapped design. You’ll still be able to call on Google’s voice assistant for controlling smart home gear and more, and with two of the speakers, will be able to take advantage of stereo sound. There’s also touch controls, a physical mute switch, and more. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review, but then head below the fold for more.

Get in the Assistant game for less when you ditch the built-in display and go with Google’s Nest Mini at $35. This offering will still let you expand or kickstart a Google-centered smart home, but with a more compact design than the Nest Audio found above. So while you’ll be able to summon up much of the same voice assistant features, the audio isn’t going to sound quite as good.

But if you’d prefer to go with a screen-based experience, don’t forget that we’re still tracking a notable price cut on the previous-generation Nest Hub. Currently on sale for $60, this delivers 7-inches of Assistant support alongside $30 in savings. That’s alongside the discount we spotted this morning on the Google Nest Wifi mesh system, which also happens to double as an Assistant speaker and is now down to $229.

Google Nest Audio features:

With integrated Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, voice control, and home automation support, the chalk Google Nest Audio wireless speaker will connect to your wireless network to provide control of, and access to, virtually all of your smart devices. It can play music, check the weather and traffic, tell you sports scores, make phone calls, control your compatible smart home equipment, and more. Using a far-field microphone array with Voice Match Technology and the Google Assistant, the Nest Audio can perform the requested task in an instant.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Google

Adorama

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

ecobee3 lite Smart HomeKit Thermostat returns to 2021 l...
Govee’s new RGBICWW Flow Plus smart light bars hi...
Anker’s all-new eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro sees fi...
Roborock Labor Day deals start now with up to $220 off ...
Philips Hue mix and match end of summer sale has rare 1...
Amazon starts the week with latest Echo speakers and di...
Google Nest Wifi mesh system doubles as Assistant speak...
Google’s prev-gen. Nest Hub pairs Assistant with a 7-...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $90

Google’s prev-gen. Nest Hub pairs Assistant with a 7-inch screen at $60 (Save $30)

$60 Learn More

RYOBI 100Ah 42-in. Zero Turn electric mower with bagging kit now $498 off, more in New Green Deals

15% off

Amazon just dropped the iHealth PT3 No-Touch Forehead Thermometer down to $17

$17 Learn More
26% off

This 108-piece electronics repair tool kit just hit $9.50 Prime shipped (New low, 26% off)

$9.50 Learn More

New model PS5 teardown video highlights potentially less effective heatsink

Save now

Twelve South’s BookBook cases cover your iPhone, iPad, and MacBook in leather from $42

From $42 Learn More

Case-Mate launches rugged Pelican Protector AirTag Stick-On Mount in a variety of colors

Save now

Home Depot discounts RYOBI, RIDGID, and Milwaukee tools by as much as $570

Up to $570 off Learn More