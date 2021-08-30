Google Nest Audio expands your Assistant setup following 20% discount to $80

Adorama is now offering the Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker for $79.99 shipped. Also available at B&H. Typically fetching $100, you’re looking at 20% in savings with today’s offer marking the second-best price of the year and the lowest since Prime Day where it dropped to $5 less. As the latest addition to Google’s lineup of Assistant-enabled speakers, Nest Audio enters with a familiar fabric-wrapped design. You’ll still be able to call on Google’s voice assistant for controlling smart home gear and more, and with two of the speakers, will be able to take advantage of stereo sound. There’s also touch controls, a physical mute switch, and more. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review, but then head below the fold for more.

Get in the Assistant game for less when you ditch the built-in display and go with Google’s Nest Mini at $35. This offering will still let you expand or kickstart a Google-centered smart home, but with a more compact design than the Nest Audio found above. So while you’ll be able to summon up much of the same voice assistant features, the audio isn’t going to sound quite as good.

But if you’d prefer to go with a screen-based experience, don’t forget that we’re still tracking a notable price cut on the previous-generation Nest Hub. Currently on sale for $60, this delivers 7-inches of Assistant support alongside $30 in savings. That’s alongside the discount we spotted this morning on the Google Nest Wifi mesh system, which also happens to double as an Assistant speaker and is now down to $229.

Google Nest Audio features:

With integrated Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, voice control, and home automation support, the chalk Google Nest Audio wireless speaker will connect to your wireless network to provide control of, and access to, virtually all of your smart devices. It can play music, check the weather and traffic, tell you sports scores, make phone calls, control your compatible smart home equipment, and more. Using a far-field microphone array with Voice Match Technology and the Google Assistant, the Nest Audio can perform the requested task in an instant.

