Jurassic World Evolution 2 lets you live life after Fallen Kingdom starting November 9 on Xbox

Jurassic World Evolution 2 was shown off during the PC Gaming Show back at E3 2021 in June, but we now have a release date and more information on the title. Launching November 9 for Xbox One, as well as Series X|S, Jurassic World Evolution 2 is now available for pre-order with an additional bonus to those who purchase before it launches. Two editions are being released, with the Deluxe version including “many incredible extras like additional prehistoric species.” So, what all can we expect from Jurassic World Evolution 2, and will it be on Game Pass? Keep reading to find out more.

You’ll be able to play four different game modes, including a campaign with an original story

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is the latest game set with prehistoric animals from our favorite series. There are four different game modes to choose from here, including a campaign that delivers an original story that takes place after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. You’ll work alongside the Department of Fish and Wildlife to control, conserve, and contain the dinosaurs that are now wild animals across the U.S.

Jeff Goldblum and Bryce Dallas Howard reprising their roles in the iconic series. There’s also a Chaos Theory Mode where you’ll experience “what if” scenarios from across the Jurassic World franchise, ranging from realizing John Hammond’s dream of an operational Jurassic Park, a T. rex in San Diego’s Amphitheater, or building a new Jurassic World.

There are a range of new environments to explore with over 75 prehistoric species ranging from marine to flying reptiles

Since Jurassic World Evolution 2 takes place after Fallen Kingdom, dinosaurs are now roaming the Earth freely. Because of this, you’ll find a range of new environments with their own challenges as you build your Jurassic World. With over 75 different species here, including marine and flying reptiles, there are unique modular enclosure types to choose from as you build your dream dinosaur paradise.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 won’t be on Game Pass…yet

We first saw Jurassic World Evolution hit Game Pass this past February, quite a while after the game was released. This title isn’t being developed by Microsoft in-house, so it stands to reason that it wouldn’t necessarily be a day-1 Game Pass title, though that doesn’t mean we’re not disappointed. Microsoft has been rolling it on thick with Game Pass releases, so it’s sad to see this isn’t included in the lineup, though we do expect it to rotate onto the platform at some point in the future, though there’s no real way to know for sure until it actually happens.

You’ll be able to begin wrangling up your favorite prehistoric species on November 9

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is available to pre-order on Xbox One, Series X, and Series S starting today for $59.99, with the Digital Deluxe costing $69.99. Opting for the Digital Deluxe will net you an additional five prehistoric animals over the base game

