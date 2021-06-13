As we continue onward in E3 2021, the PC Gaming Show just wrapped up. We’ve already seen Square Enix’s launch with Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers, and much more, as well as the Xbox and Bethesda show which showcased Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Halo Infinite, and even Forza Horizon 5. That’s far from all though, as yesterday the Gearbox show detailed Borderlands and more, as well as Ubisoft Forward with information on Rainbow Six Extraction, Far Cry 6, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. So, without further ado, we’re diving into the PC Gaming Show.

PC Gaming Show @ E3 2021

The PC Gaming Show today featured announcements for games that we expected, in including Dying Light 2, as well as interesting information on fan-favorites such as Jurassic World Evolution 2, which features voice acting from original characters like Jeff Goldblum and more. What games are you excited about? One that I wasn’t expecting to see but particularly can’t wait to play is Ixion, which looks like a fantastic space-themed game where…the moon explodes? We’re not quite sure what implications that has on Earth, since the moon is directly related to a lot of things like tides and more. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at everything announced at the PC Gaming Show at E3 2021.

NARAKA: BLADEPOINT is a 60-player action Battle Royale offering players insane mobility powered by parkour and grappling hook, a vast arsenal of melee and ranged weapons, and a roaster of characters with powerful abilities—transform yourself into a gigantic Vajra Warrior and crush your enemies!

You are a wanderer with the power to change the fate of The City. But your exceptional abilities come at a price. Haunted by memories you cannot decipher, you set out to learn the truth… and find yourself in a combat zone. Hone your skills, as to defeat your enemies and make allies, you’ll need both fists and wits. Unravel the dark secrets behind the wielders of power, choose sides and decide your destiny. But wherever your actions take you, there’s one thing you can never forget—stay human.

Dodgeball Academia is a sports RPG game featuring rookie dodgeball student, Otto. Join Otto and an eclectic cast of characters as they train to dominate on and off the courts of the academia.

Chivalry 2 is a multiplayer first person slasher inspired by epic medieval movie battles. Players are thrust into the action of every iconic moment of the era – from clashing swords, to storms of flaming arrows, to sprawling castle sieges and more.

RAWMEN is a radical multiplayer arena shooter that pits you against 2-8 of your closest taste buds or foes. Channel your inner souperiority and unleash culinary devastation for good. Join our Discord and Playtest today!

HUMANKIND is Amplitude Studios’ magnum opus, a Historical Strategy game where YOU will re-write the entire narrative of humankind – a convergence of culture, history, and values that allows you to create a civilization that is as unique as you are. HOW FAR WILL YOU PUSH HUMANKIND?

Become Aidan, a three-armed mutant who hunts the most dangerous bounties in the galaxy. Catch, slice, dice and destroy enemies in this exciting 2D platformer with a space-western setting.

Slice, burn, toss, zap, grind and gib massive hordes of repugnant orcs in this long-awaited successor to the award-winning Orcs Must Die! series.

Tonight, everything changes. Join us, as we celebrate the unification of Boston and Hartford. As we revolutionize our blood supply. Tonight we celebrate, and tonight everything changes… Just not in the way we expected. Embrace the role of 3 vampires, each belonging to a different clan of the Camarilla. Weave between their intertwined stories, unravel fact from fiction and make choices that will define the future of the city of Boston.

GIGABASH

For centuries, human technology and culture ruled the surface, yet the deeper secrets of the Earth lay hidden from our eyes. Until one day, the discovery of a new form of energy called forth the ancient terrors unknown to mankind. Thus began the rise of monsters around the world. Their battle against us and their own kind, raged throughout the world, leaving only destruction in their wake.

Lemnis Gate is the revolutionary turn-based combat strategy FPS taking place in a time loop. Master the unique abilities of powerful deep-space operatives and compete in mind-bending four-dimensional battles.

SPACE IS FOR EVERYONE. In Next Space Rebels, you will develop from a naive rocket hobbyist into an experienced space activist by designing, building, and launching rockets of increasing complexity.

Wartales is an open world RPG in which you lead a group of mercenaries in their search for wealth across a massive medieval universe. Explore the world, recruit companions, collect bounties and unravel the secrets of the tombs of the ancients!

Authorised by DOLOS AEC, you will guide the Tiqqun space station onwards in a perilous journey to find a new home for humanity. Station infrastructure, population management, exploration, survival, these responsibilities fall to you. Will you find hope out there in the dark? Good luck Administrator.

Lakeburg Legacies is a social-based village management sim focused on pairing up your townsfolk to make the best, most effective families in order for your kingdom to grow and thrive.

6-player co-op Zed-slaughtering mayhem. And now, 12-player Versus Survival mode, too – now you can BE the Zeds!

The year is 3015. The battlefields are dominated by war machines known as BattleMechs. Level entire cities and decimate the enemy in your BattleMech. Follow a quest for glory and revenge. Manage an expanding mercenary company. Fight alongside your friends with a four-player PvE co-op.

FAR: Changing Tides is an atmospheric vehicle adventure driven by an emotional story. When floods ravage your world, captain a ship like no other and search for a new home. Sail stormy waters, dive unknown depths, and explore forgotten ruins on your voyage.

Alone in an underwater abyss, you are a diver searching the deep to uncover long-forgotten mysteries. Silt is an exploration game set in a surreal oceanic void. Explore the depths, possessing the creatures around you to solve environmental puzzles and travel deeper into the darkness.

Hello Neighbor 2 is a stealth horror game about digging up your creepy neighbor’s secrets. The twist – The Neighbor is controlled by an AI that learns from the players! As time progresses, his behavior will change and surprise you! Will you dare to outsmart the Neighbor to find out what he hides?

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is the much-anticipated sequel to Frontier’s highly successful Jurassic World Evolution, building upon the groundbreaking and immersive 2018 management simulation.

Explore a dark world brimming with hidden mysteries, master a diverse combat system, and inhabit the dual forces of two sisters in a coming-of-age fantasy story with fast-paced action, vicious enemies and breathtaking boss fights.

Lead humanity’s greatest weapon, the Grey Knights, in this fast-paced turn-based tactical RPG. Root out and purge a galaxy-spanning plague in a cinematic, story-driven campaign, using the tactics and talents of your own personalised squad of Daemonhunters.

Pioner

Welcome to your guide to the universe. It can be hard to figure out what to aim for when stepping into New Eden for the first time so a helping hand might be all you need to set off on the right path. EVE Academy has been designed to guide new Capsuleers through their first few days and beyond to chart their own path among the stars. Expect guides, advice, and goals to aim for that are tailored to your gameplay style, whether you’re starting fresh or just trying out a new profession. You’ll also find a curated list of community resources created by EVE’s Community Partners to help take your learning further.

Trapped in a dark, Victorian city consumed by an ancient curse, you must plan your survival and daring escape using nothing but stealth, an arsenal of eccentric weapons, and your wit in this haunting adventure inspired by the immersive sims and survival horror greats of the late 90s and early 2000s.

A crazy multiplayer party game in which lumberjacks try to complete tasks with nature fighting them every step of the way. Race against the clock, fight wildfires, pirates, and extremely annoying monkeys as you travel around the world and through time. Play online/local co-op and pvp or play solo.

Begin your journey in this dark fantasy rogue-lite. As a warrior, a Yotun, descend into the ever-changing Durnar and uncover the mysteries of your tribe. Use a variety of Symbiotic Weapons to fight enemies and mutate to become even stronger.

Catch hundreds of tinykin and use their unique powers to bring Milo back to his home planet- and back to normal size!

Chernobylite is an RPG survival horror mixing free exploration of disturbing locations with challenging combat, unique crafting, and non-linear science-fiction story. Build your team, survive and reveal the twisted secrets of Chernobyl in the 3D-scanned recreation of the Exclusion Zone.

A modern JRPG-inspired game with a unique battle system, rich story, fantastic visuals and music by Motoi Sakuraba.

ICARUS is a session-based PvE survival game for up to eight co-op players or solo. Explore a savage alien wilderness in the aftermath of terraforming gone wrong. Survive long enough to mine exotic matter, then return to orbit to craft more advanced tech. Meet your deadline or be left behind forever.

In a world where mysterious toxic spores are contaminating the planet, a group of people seeks shelter on the back of a giant, wandering creature. Become their leader, build their settlement and form a symbiotic relationship with the creature to survive together in this hostile, yet beautiful world.

A tactical cyberpunk turn-based RPG set on an off-world grindhouse jungle colony. Skulk through the shadows or charge in guns blazing. Recruit a unique party for large squad-based assaults as your adventure plunges you deep into the city’s secrets.

Death Trash features a post-apocalyptic world where cosmic horrors long for humanity but meet punks with shotguns. It combines old-school role-playing, modern action gameplay and player freedom. Create your own character and explore a handcrafted world.

A classic turn-based strategy adventure that fuses RPG, armed conflict and kingdom management. Raise mighty armies, wield ancient magic and conquer distant lands to build an empire that bards will sing about for centuries!

Roleplaying in the ruins of interplanetary capitalism. Live the life of an escaped worker, washed-up on a lawless station at the edge of an interstellar society. Inspired by the flexibility and freedom of TTRPGs, explore the station, choose your friends, escape your past and change your future.

Project Warlock 2

PC Gaming Show E3 2021 wrap-up

And that does it for the PC Gaming Show at E3 2021. My favorite announcement from the showcase was Ixion, what about you? Let us know in the comments below. For more E3 2021 announcements, we’ve got you covered with all of our links below.

