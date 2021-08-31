Score the all-new Echo Buds with ANC and wireless starting at $90 (Save 25%), more

Amazon is offering its second-generation All-new Echo Buds with Wireless Charing Case for $104.99 shipped. That’s down $35 from the normal going rate, saving you 25% and matching the second-best price we’ve tracked at just $5 shy of the Prime Day low. You can also find the wired charging version for $90, matching our previous mention. Amazon’s new Echo Buds arrive with active noise cancellation headlining the notable features. You’ll find 15-hour battery life here to enjoy your tunes all day, and a full 5-hours off a simple 15-minute quick charge as well. And of course, they wouldn’t be complete without hands-free Alexa for setting reminders, making calls, playing Audible audiobooks, and more. Currently rated 4/5 stars from over 5,900 customsers. Head below for more.

Looking for something a little more affordable? Check out JLab Audio’s JBuds Air ANC for $54.88. That’s up to 20% off what they normally run for, marking one of the best prices we’ve tracked to date. As the name implies, you’ll still garner ANC listening with these true wireless earbuds, alongside three customizable EQ settings, an impressive 40-hour battery life, and IP55 sweat-resistance. Over 1,200 customers have left them with an average of 4.3/5 stars.

But the headphones deals don’t stop there. Just today, we’ve already tracked some deep cuts on the classic JBuds Air starting at just $29.50. You won’t find active noise-cancellation on these buds, but they still carry many of the same notable features you’ll find above at nearly half the cost. And on the higher-end of things, be sure not to miss LG’s brand new Tone Free ANC Earbuds with a UV disinfecting case at low of $150.

All-new Echo Buds features:

Small, light, and comfortable, Echo Buds are designed to feel great and sound even better, no matter what you’re listening to. Enjoy up to 5 hours of music playback on a single charge and get hands-free access to Alexa—no tapping required. Premium speaker drivers deliver crisp, balanced sound. Active noise cancellation limits background noise while Passthrough Mode lets you hear what’s going on around you.

