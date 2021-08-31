LG’s just-released Tone Free ANC Earbuds have a UV disinfecting case at $150 (Save $30)

Amazon is now offering the all-new LG Tone Free FP8 ANC Earbuds for $149.99 shipped. Also available at B&H. Having just launched earlier this month with a $180 price tag, you’re looking at a new all-time low with $30 in savings attached and only the second notable discount. Standing out from other true wireless earbuds on the market, LG’s latest Tone Free FP8 deliver a series of unique features on top of active noise cancellation. Continuing what we’ve seen from its predecessors, there’s an antimicrobial UVnano case that disinfect the buds while charging. Not to mention, 3D spatial audio is backed with meridian technology that pairs with an equalizer for a well-rounded sound space. Plus, up to 24 hours of battery life round out the package with support for either USB-C or Qi charging. Ratings are still coming in but you can learn more in our launch coverage.

If you’re intrigued by the UVnano self-cleaning case but don’t need the ANC or other higher-end features, going with the previous-generation LG TONE Free FN5W at $100 are worth considering. You’re getting a similar package, though at a more affordable price point with a wire-free build and bacteria-killing features.

First up, be sure to go check out our recent hands-on review of the all-new Klipsch T5 II ANC Earbuds which launched earlier in the month. With a stainless steel charging case and hi-fi audio, these are a compelling pair of earbuds if looks matter anywhere near as much as the sound quality. Or if you’re in the market for something more affordable, these popular JBuds Air True Wireless Earbuds are just $29.50.

LG Tone Free FP8 ANC Earbuds features:

Free your worries with the LG TONE Free FP8, thanks to a UVnano charging case that kills 99% of bacteria on the speaker mesh* and hypoallergenic medical grade ear gels to help prevent irritation**. Plus a bigger driver delivers powerful bass and a 3-mic design makes calls loud and clear. Disclaimers: *UVnano is a compound word derived from the words UV and its unit nanometer. Independent testing shows the UVnano charging case kills 99.9% of bacteria on the speaker mesh of the earbuds in five minutes while charging. The UV LED function works only when the charging case is connected to the power cable.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!