Highly-rated JBuds Air True Wireless Earbuds with 30-hour battery from $29.50 (Reg. $49)

The official JLab Amazon storefront is now offering its JBuds Air True Wireless Signature Bluetooth Earbuds for $29.45 in white or $31.99 in black with free shipping on both. Regularly $49, this is up to 40% in savings and within about $1 of the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. Featuring a “Class 1 Bluetooth 5.0” connection and 24-hours of wireless playback with the included charge case, these make for a great budget-friendly and highly-rated alternative to Apple AirPods. They have three preset EQ modes to customize the sound as well as on-board earbud controls and built-in microphones for accessing Siri, Google Assistant, and other voice assistants as well as for taking calls and more. The IP55 sweat-resistance makes them a notable workout option alongside the extra eartips and “Cush Fins.” Rated 4+ stars from over 11,000 Amazon customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. More details below.

More on the JLab JBuds Air:

AUTO ON & CONNECT: The JBuds Air automatically turn on and connect to each other once taken out of their charging case so you can keep going hassle-free.

CLASS 1 BLUETOOTH CONNECTION: A Class 1 Bluetooth 5.0 connection keeps you going for 6+ hours in each earbud plus 18 extra hours of charge in the case, that’s about 24 hours of your favorite music or podcast. *Since launch the JBuds Air have included Bluetooth 5. The package wasn’t updated in time for the launch so note that your package may say Bluetooth 4.2. Enjoy the upgraded Bluetooth 5.

