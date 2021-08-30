Uplift two monitors and your laptop with this versatile desk mount at $30 (Save 40%)

Dream Fit 2020 (97% lifetime positive feedback from 3,600+) via Amazon is offering the HUANUO Dual Monitor and Laptop Desk Mount for $29.99 Prime shipped once the on-page 40% coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and newly marks the second-best price we have tracked. This monitor mount is ready to not only uplift two displays, but also an up to 17-inch laptop. Each arm is capable of holding a monitor that weighs up to 22 pounds, supporting a wide variety of options. It clamps directly onto desks up to 3.15 inches thick and can work with a grommet or simply attach to the edge using an included C-clamp. Adding this to your office is bound to give yield a much cleaner appearance in addition to a more functional setup. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Truth be told, the value above is hard to beat considering just how many features it has. That being said, if you only need one display and would prefer a gas spring arm, check out this $18 offering. It can hold an up to 27-inch monitor and is able to be easily adjusted up, down, left, and right. Like the lead deal, this unit attaches to a desk with included c-clamp or grommet attachments.

While you’re at it, be sure to also consider outfitting your setup with AZIO’s retro Bluetooth mechanical keyboard at $196. You can also snag Ridge’s Commuter Weatherproof USB Backpack for $112 alongside the UGREEN laptop stand and 5-in-1 USB-C at $61.50. And if the main deal above isn’t the right fit for you, perhaps one of these VIVO standing desk converters would be a better fit.

HUANUO Dual Monitor and Laptop Desk Mount features:

  • This monitor and laptop mount support to 17-27 inches monitor up to 22lbs with VESA Standard interfaces (100x100mm / 75x75mm) and 10-17 inches laptop/notebook.
  • This desk mounts for the monitors and tray offer 85° tilt, 180° swivel, and 360° rotation to provide ideal viewing and typing angles for maximum comfort.
  • Heavy metal base is about the size of a cup on your desk. Save valuable workspace by getting 2 monitor screens and a keyboard elevated to a comfortable height and mounted to an easily-adjustable standing workstation.

