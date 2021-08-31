LEGO officially unveils new 2,000-piece Batman Tumbler with two exclusive minifigures

Marking the third installment of the UCS-style LEGO Batman set, this fall will give fans of the Dark Knight a new massive creation from Gotham City to assemble. Stacking up to over 2,000 pieces, a refreshed version of the LEGO Batman Tumbler will be cruising into the DC collection, complete with two exclusive minifigures and loads of display-worthy details. Head below for all of the details.

LEGO official showcases new Batman Tumbler

After our report from last week went live with many of the details surrounding the upcoming LEGO Batman Tumbler, Amazon Japan has taken the wraps off the new kit ahead of an official announcement. Confirming much of what we’ve known up until now, there is now received an official look at the latest UCS-style creation from the world of the Caped Crusader.

Stacking up to 2,049 pieces, the build shares a similar overall design to its 2014 predecessor, though with plenty of adjustments to mark the refreshed version. There are a pair of massive wheels on the backed to pair with the more slick tires upfront, as well as all of the angled paneling and brooding design fit for Batman.

One of the biggest changes is that the set now includes a rotating stand for the Batmobile to rest on alongside the display plaque we’re accustomed to seeing. This will allow you to show off the LEGO Batman Tumbler with a bit more of a collector’s item approach.

The minifigures, too, have received a refresh compared to the previous versions, which now sport some refreshed prints to go alongside the LEGO Batman Tumbler itself. Batman is decked out in quite a similar suit that’s been updated for the set, while the Joker is donning an entirely new look compared to the last appearance from The Dark Knight trilogy. Each of them rests on a display stand that’s designed like a Gotham City building facade complete with gargoyles similar to the Batmobile or Batwing from before.

Launching later this fall

Arriving officially on November 1, the new LEGO Batman Tumbler will launch at the $229.99 price tag. The Amazon Japan listing has it set at ¥25,330, for comparison. We’re expecting to see an official announcement from the LEGO Group to confirm the release date and pricing here in the United States.

9to5toys’ Take:

Now that we actually know what the refreshed LEGO Batman Tumbler will look like, the build seems as though it’s going to stack up to one of the year’s most anticipated creations. The designers behind the kit certainly nailed the design with some more modern adjustments, and the added figures are easily another highlight.

With the release also slated for the beginning of November instead of later on closer to the Thanksgiving holiday shopping week, it’s seeming more and more likely that another build will take the famed Black Friday release window. While there are still rumors of a massive Creator Expert Titanic in the works, it’s looking pretty evident that the LEGO Batman Tumbler has now given more credibility to the rumor we’ll see the UCS AT-AT launch to close out November.

