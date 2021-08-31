Sony’s PS5-ready 65-inch 4K AirPlay 2 TV touts 120Hz refresh rates at $200 off (New low)

Amazon now offers the Sony X950H 65-inch 4K Smart AirPlay 2 Android TV for $1,398 shipped. Down from the usual $1,598 price tag, you’re looking at $200 in savings with today’s offer delivering a new all-time low. With football season around the corner, now is the perfect time to finally refresh your setup with a new big screen, and this Sony offering makes for just the solution. Entering with a 65-inch panel with full array local dimming, the X950H is backed by 4K resolutions and a 120Hz refresh rate to ensure it’s as capable of a movie night upgrade as it is for PS5 and Xbox Series X gaming. That’s alongside a robust list of smart features headlined by AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support, Android TV features, and native streaming service integration. Though if that’s not enough to cover your media needs, there’s also four HDMI ports. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If your gaming or football setup doesn’t call for as large of a display, going with the 49-inch version of Sony’s X950H TV lets you make out for less. Right now, this one will only set you back $998 with just about all of the same features noted above in tow. There just won’t be as home theater-worthy of a panel thanks to the smaller size, though the added $400 in savings might very well be worth the trade-off.

Otherwise, be sure to go checkout the ongoing price cut we tracked earlier in the week on LG’s 2021 Google Assistant 4K OLED TV at $550 off. As one of the latest releases from LG, you’re looking at a 65-inch 4K panel backed by all of the smart features you’d expect. We’re also seeing a 43-inch Sony offering at $698 alongside everything else in our home theater guide.

Sony X950H 65-inch Smart TV features:

Explore a new level of contrast with the Picture Processor X1 Ultimate. With advanced Full Array LED technology, you’ll see crystal-clear 4K HDR images in everything you watch. Bright and dark scenes feel more natural, and colors are even more true to life with the TRILUMINOS display. Connect Alexa to your compatible Sony TV to stream smart camera feeds with your voice. You can also ask Alexa to play music, launch video apps, and more and see it all on your Sony TV.

