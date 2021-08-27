Sony’s 2021 Smart 4K Google TV hits Amazon low at $698 + OLEDs, more from $500

Amazon is now offering the 2021 model 43-inch Sony X85J 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV for $698 shipped. Also available at Walmart and Best Buy for $1 more. Regularly $900, this is $202 in savings, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. You’ll also find the larger models of this TV still marked down from $848 at Amazon. A wonderful option for smaller bedrooms and things of that nature, this is a 4K Google TV with direct access to thousands of apps and streaming services as well as built-in voice control via Google Assistant (or Alexa) and Apple AirPlay 2 support. HDR 10 and Dolby Vision are joined by four HDMI jacks, a pair USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for loads more 4K TV deals.

More 4K TV deals:

LG evo OLED TV deals:

LG 55-inch G1 OLED evo 4K Smart TV $1,897 (Reg. $2,200) Plus $200 Visa Gift Card

(Reg. $2,200) LG 65-inch G1 OLED evo 4K Smart TV $2,497 (Reg. $3,000) Plus $100 Visa Gift Card

(Reg. $3,000) LG 77-inch G1 OLED evo 4K Smart TV $3997 (Reg. $4,500+) Plus $300 Visa Gift Card

(Reg. $4,500+)

Samsung’s 2021 4K The Frame models:

The head over to our home theater hub for some great deals on this bi-directional HDMI switch, the Sonos Beam, a price drop on Anker’s smart 2.1-channel Nebula Soundbar, and much more.

More on the Sony X85J 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV:

4K HDR PROCESSOR X1 – Powerful TV processing that delivers a picture that is smooth and clear, full of rich colors and detailed contrast.

MOTIONFLOW XR WITH NATIVE 120HZ REFRESH RATE– On-screen motion stays smooth and clear, allowing fast moving sequences in sports, action movies, and games to be seen with lifelike clarity.

TRILUMINOS PRO – Reproduces more colors than a conventional TV resulting in picture quality that is natural and precise, and closer than ever to real life.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!