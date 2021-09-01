LEGO unveils new minifigure-scale Batman Tumbler launching later this fall

To coincide with the new UCS-style LEGO Batman Tumbler, a new minifigure-scale version has just been announced to deliver a smaller version of the iconic vehicle. Assembling much of the same stylings in a smaller package, the LEGO Batman Tumbler showdown set packs two minifigures and will be launching later this fall. Now available for pre-order, you can get all of the details down below.

LEGO Batman Tumbler showdown rolling out this fall

Stacking up to 442 pieces, the latest iteration of the iconic vehicle out of the Dark Knight’s garage is also one of the most compact to date. Entering at play-scale, the set fits in with the two included minifigures in order to deliver a surprising amount of details for the smaller size.

Once assembled, the build spans over 7.5-inches long and packs many of the usual features you’d expect to see from a Batman Tumbler, LEGO or otherwise. There’s of course the massive tires in the back with more sleek wheels up front alongside the angled cockpit and its slick black design. It also looks as though there’s going to be room on the inside for two minifigures, as well.

Matching its larger counterpart, the new LEGO Batman Tumbler showdown set also includes two minifigures. You’re of course getting the Caped Crusador himself, who now comes paired with Scarecrow. The latter of which is exclusive to the set and features a refreshed version of the iconic villian with some pretty solid printing on his head and torso.

Smaller size, more affordable price

Slated to launch on November 1, the new LEGO Batman Tumbler showdown set will arrive at the same time as the 2,000-piece version. It clocks in at $39.99, and is a pretty solid value all things considered for the size, scale, and included figures. It is now available for pre-order and will be officially launching on November 1.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Even if it is the second Tumbler in two days from the LEGO Group, I love the idea of releasing both a collectible and play-scale version of the same vehicle to give builders of all kinds a chance to get in on the Batman action. It would be wonderful to see a similar thing happen for future Star Wars sets in particular, or any other massive models which may benefit from having a smaller counterpart.

And as for the actual implementation this time around, LEGO nailed the Batman Tumbler aesthetics with its more compact version. The biggest disappointment for many will likely be the lack of a rotating stand like the UCS-style model has, though for the price point I think the set is about as well-rounded as can be.

Will you be shelling out the big bucks for the 2,000-piece version come November, or opting for the more affordable LEGO Batman Tumbler? Let us know in the comments below for over on Twitter.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!