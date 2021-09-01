LEGO unveils new minifigure-scale Batman Tumbler launching later this fall

-
LEGONews
Pre-order now

To coincide with the new UCS-style LEGO Batman Tumbler, a new minifigure-scale version has just been announced to deliver a smaller version of the iconic vehicle. Assembling much of the same stylings in a smaller package, the LEGO Batman Tumbler showdown set packs two minifigures and will be launching later this fall. Now available for pre-order, you can get all of the details down below.

LEGO Batman Tumbler showdown rolling out this fall

Stacking up to 442 pieces, the latest iteration of the iconic vehicle out of the Dark Knight’s garage is also one of the most compact to date. Entering at play-scale, the set fits in with the two included minifigures in order to deliver a surprising amount of details for the smaller size. 

Once assembled, the build spans over 7.5-inches long and packs many of the usual features you’d expect to see from a Batman Tumbler, LEGO or otherwise. There’s of course the massive tires in the back with more sleek wheels up front alongside the angled cockpit and its slick black design. It also looks as though there’s going to be room on the inside for two minifigures, as well.

Matching its larger counterpart, the new LEGO Batman Tumbler showdown set also includes two minifigures. You’re of course getting the Caped Crusador himself, who now comes paired with Scarecrow. The latter of which is exclusive to the set and features a refreshed version of the iconic villian with some pretty solid printing on his head and torso.

Smaller size, more affordable price

Slated to launch on November 1, the new LEGO Batman Tumbler showdown set will arrive at the same time as the 2,000-piece version. It clocks in at $39.99, and is a pretty solid value all things considered for the size, scale, and included figures. It is now available for pre-order and will be officially launching on November 1.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Even if it is the second Tumbler in two days from the LEGO Group, I love the idea of releasing both a collectible and play-scale version of the same vehicle to give builders of all kinds a chance to get in on the Batman action. It would be wonderful to see a similar thing happen for future Star Wars sets in particular, or any other massive models which may benefit from having a smaller counterpart.

And as for the actual implementation this time around, LEGO nailed the Batman Tumbler aesthetics with its more compact version. The biggest disappointment for many will likely be the lack of a rotating stand like the UCS-style model has, though for the price point I think the set is about as well-rounded as can be. 

Will you be shelling out the big bucks for the 2,000-piece version come November, or opting for the more affordable LEGO Batman Tumbler? Let us know in the comments below for over on Twitter. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

LEGO

The hottest LEGO deals on Star Wars, Architecture, City, and more alongside coverage of the latest creations, in-depth reviews, and fan-made creation showcases.

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

PS5 and Series X/S upgrades for Cyberpunk 2077 + Witche...
September Reading List 2021: Thrillers, romance novels,...
Check out all of LEGO’s new September 2021 sets: Marv...
Our favorite LEGO Ideas from August include a rescue he...
Hands-on: Aukey PowerZeus 500 packs affordable performa...
LEGO’s 6,000-piece Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle f...
Kensington unleashes new USB-C hubs with up to 100W pas...
Polaroid’s latest Now+ is the company’s ...
Show More Comments

Related

Upcoming LEGO Tumbler slated to be joined by three new sets from ‘The Batman’ next year

LEGO officially unveils new 2,000-piece Batman Tumbler with two exclusive minifigures

LEGO Star Wars Imperial Light Cruiser review: Exclusive minifigures steal the show

Massive savings

Largest LEGO sale of the year goes live: UCS Millennium Falcon $100 off, much more

Shop now Learn More

LEGO Avengers Endgame Final Battle review: Iconic minifigures steal the show

LEGO R2-D2 review: Most detailed version yet of the galaxy’s favorite droids

Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Rogue Hearts, Reminder Pro, Kensho, and more

FREE+ Learn More
32% off

Kershaw’s Comeback Folding Pocket Knife offers a sleek, all-steel design at $26.50 (Save 32%)

$26.50 Learn More