Spigen’s Google Nest Audio stand thwarts speaker vibration at just $5 (Save 50%)

The official Spigen storefront at Amazon is offering its Google Nest Audio Stand for $5 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $5 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve climbed aboard the Nest Audio bandwagon, Spigen’s sleek stand is nicely discounted and ready to upgrade your setup. Not only will it stabilize your smart device, you’ll also benefit from shock absorption which “prevents speaker vibrations.” This reduces the chance of rattling sounds when playing audio at a high volume, with a lot of bass, and the list goes on. While currently resting at 5/5 stars, reviews are still pouring in. Even so, Spigen is a reputable brand.

Today’s savings leave you with enough left over to grab this 4-pack of smartphone stands at under $5 Prime shipped once you’ve clipped the on-page 30% off coupon. This variety pack is comprised of three colors: silver, black, and rose gold. Each offering can adjust from a 0- to 150-degree angle. Well over 850 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.4/5 star rating.

And if you want buy another or perhaps your first Nest Audio, right now the Google smart speaker is down to $80. And for those of you who would like to adopt a Chrome OS-powered desktop, the HP Chromebase AiO has fallen to $500. Oh, and while we’re talking Spigen discounts, the brand’s OneTap MagSafe Car Mounts as low as $22.50 alongside a steep 40% markdown on its new 65W Dual USB-C Car Charger for $19.

Spigen Google Nest Audio Stand features:

Table-top mounting base improves stabilization

Simple design complements any home space

Shock absorbing build prevents speaker vibrations

Soft to the touch with its silicone body

Compatible with the Google Nest Audio

