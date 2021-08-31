Spigen’s OneTap MagSafe Car Mounts drop to best prices yet from $22.50

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting its lineup of MagSafe car mounts headlined by the OneTap Pro Air Vent Wireless Charger at $30.77 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually fetching $38, you’re looking at only the third notable discount with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low. The dashboard version is also on sale for $32.39. Spigen’s OneTap Pro car mount arrives to let you take advantage of MagSafe in the car complete with 7.5W charging speeds. Available in either an air vent or dashboard design, both feature adjustable designs that help ensure you can keep a better eye on navigation directions and the like while on-the-road. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you can get away without the integrated charging features found above, you can also save on the standard Spigen OneTap MagSafe car mounts. While not as deep of discounts as you’ll find above, these are on sale from $22.67 for the air vent model or $24.29 for the dashboard version when clipping the on-page coupons. Delivering new all-time lows at $3 below our previous mentions in either case, these deliver much of the same form-factors as above, just without the integrated wireless charger. Though if you rock a wired CarPlay receiver, that may actually be a plus for using MagSafe on-the-road.

Speaking of MagSafe upgrades for the car, be sure to go check out Belkin’s new air vent mount that just launched. Then go lock-in an Amazon low on Apple’s official MagSafe charger at $30 before rounding out your iPhone 12 kit with this MagSafe power bank at $30.

Spigen OneTap Pro MagSafe Car Mount features:

OneTap features strong built-in magnets that allow it to effortlessly snap into place with Optimized 7.5W Wireless Charging. Only compatible with the iPhone 12 series. OneTap Technology securely holds even the larger iPhone 12 Pro Max. Telescopic arm accommodates desired lengths of up to 11.3 in.

