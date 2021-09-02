Save $100 on Sony’s Xperia 5 II smartphone with 120Hz OLED display (Amazon low)

Amazon now offers the unlocked Sony Xperia 5 II 128GB Android Smartphone for $848 shipped. Slashing $100 off the usual $948 price tag, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low set just once before as well as only the third notable discount to date. If none of the other flagship Android handsets launched this summer are catching your eye, Sony’s take on the matter might suit your fancy with a 6.1-inch OLED 120Hz display. All packed into a signature 21:9 aspect ratio, the Xperia 5 II is powered by a Snapdragon 865 and delivers a triple camera setup around back and added IP68 water-resistance. Not to mention, there’s actually still a headphone port this time around, too. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

A great way to leverage some of the savings from the featured deal would be grabbing some extra protection alongside your new smartphone. Going with the Spigen Rugged Armor case at $13 is a notable solution thanks to its carbon fiber design, shock absorption, and raised lip around the front to keep the Sony Xperia 5 II’s screen clear of scratches.

Sony Xperia 5 II smartphone features:

A pocketable mobile entertainment powerhouse, the Xperia 5 II Dual-SIM 128GB Smartphone from Sony provides you with advanced technologies that enhance what you do most. If you love the greatest in mobile gaming, you’ll enjoy a large 6.1″ play area with a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch response, a Snapdragon 865 processor, and more. When streaming movies and TV, the 21:9 aspect ratio gives a cinematic widescreen canvas, while the X1 for mobile engine works with the OLED display for enhanced contrast, color, and clarity.

