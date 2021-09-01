Best Android app deals of the day: Rogue Hearts, Reminder Pro, Kensho, and more

-
Reg. $1+ FREE+

It is now time to collect all of Wednesday’s best deals on Android games and apps. Head over to our Android, Google, and Chromebook deal hubs for all of today’s best hardware price drops, including this morning’s all-new OnePlus Buds Pro bundle offer, then come right back here for all of this afternoon’s best app deals. Highlights include titles like Rogue Hearts, Reminder Pro, Kenshō, Peace, Death!, Heal: Pocket Edition, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by the all-new OnePlus Buds Pro bundled with the latest OnePlus 9/Pro handsets at up to $220 off. Alongside ongoing laptop and Chromebook offers on the HP Chromebase AiO and Samsung’s Galaxy Book Pro at over $150 off, today saw a host ofofficial Samsung Qi stands, 2-in-1 charging pads, and more go on sale from $28 as well as some Anker wall chargers from $13.50. Just be sure to dive into this deal on Spigen’s Google Nest Audio stand and all of the add-on discounts in today’s smartphone accessories roundup as well. 

Today’s best game deals: Civilization VI $9, Star Wars Battlefront II $4, Uncharted 4 $8, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Rogue Hearts:

Welcome to this modern reinterpretation of a rogue-like dungeon crawler!

You will need a strategy with self-judgment and control, a necessity in SRPG and tactical games.

Break through challenges and trials by controlling the character directly.

