Bundle all-new OnePlus Buds Pro with latest OnePlus 9/Pro handsets at up to $220 off

Today, the all-new OnePlus Buds Pro are now officially available for purchase and to celebrate, a pair of notable bundle offers have gone live with up to $220 in savings. Right now, you can score the unlocked OnePlus 9 Pro 5G 256GB with the new earbuds for $999 shipped directly from the brand’s online storefront. Typically fetching $1,219 for the package, today’s offer delivers the best value to date, one of the first notable Buds Pro discounts so far, and a $220 in savings.

Delivering the latest flagship handset from OnePlus, the 9 Pro arrives with a fitting spec sheet centered around a 6.7-inch 120HZ 1080p display. Everything is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC and backed by 5G connectivity. That’s alongside other notable inclusions like 65W Warp Charge support, responsive gaming thanks to HyperTouch, and a 5-sensor camera array around back graced with Hasselblad seal of approval. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Get all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Much of those same bundle savings found above are also carrying over to the OnePlus 9 5G 128GB handset, which arrives with the new OnePlus Buds Pro for $699. You’d normally pay $729 and $150 for both of the inclusions separately, with today’s offer delivering $180 in savings while marking a new all-time low.

Entering as yet another of the brand’s latest releases, the new OnePlus 9 steps down from the flagship features to deliver a more affordable offering. There’s a 6.55-inch AMOLED 120Hz display that arrives with a Snapdragon 888 SoC and 8GB of RAM. Plus, around back you’re looking at a 48MP array comprised of three Hasselblad-backed sensors. We found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review, which largely agrees with the ratings coming in at Amazon.

Both packages also include the all-new OnePlus Buds Pro, which deliver the brand’s latest and greatest listening experience. Headlined by the inclusion of ANC for the first time in the lineup, you’re also looking at fast pairing to OnePlus phones alongside up to 38-hours of playback with a bundled Qi wireless charging case. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect from the package.

OnePlus 9 Pro features:

Take your best shot with the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G’s Quad Camera system co-developed by Hasselblad, featuring a 48MP main camera, 50MP Ultra-Wide camera, 8MP telephoto camera, and 2MP monochrome lens. Powered by the most powerful Snapdragon platform yet, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G delivers fast and smooth performance across every app.

