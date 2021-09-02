Apple Watch Series 6 40mm PRODUCT(RED) GPS + Cell falls to new low at $140 off

Amazon is offering the Apple Watch Series 6 40mm PRODUCT(RED) GPS + Cellular for $359 shipped. Normally $499, today’s deal saves $140 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this color/model on Amazon. Coming in as the company’s latest flagship wearable, you’ll find that it delivers a plethora of fitness tracking features and much more. There’s an integrated blood/oxygen sensor, step tracking, heart rate monitoring, EGC, and much more. You’ll also find that there’s an even brighter always-on display and the new U1 chip in tow. Plus, with the upcoming release of watchOS 8 (public beta now available), you’ll be able to monitor respiratory rate while sleeping, set multiple timers at once, and try out all of the other new features.

Do keep in mind that Apple is planning on launching a new Watch sometime this month. Note: Shipping is delayed until the end of September or early October. However, it’s still a notable discount nonetheless. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Today’s deal ships with a PRODUCT(RED) Watch as well as band. But, if that’s not quite what you’re looking for, then check out our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to spruce up your new wearable. While Apple’s in-house Watch bands can sometimes be quite expensive, third-party alternatives are a fantastic choice if you’re on a tighter budget.

You’ll want to give our Apple guide a look once you’re done buying today’s lead deal. There, you’ll find discounts across the company’s product portfolio, including AirPods Max, iPhone 12 mini, MacBook Air, and more.

Apple Watch Series 6 features:

GPS + Cellular model lets you call, text, and get directions without your phone

Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app

Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app

The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down

S6 SiP up to 20% faster than Series 5

