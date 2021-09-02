Apple AirPods Max drop to the second-best prices yet from $450 (Save $100)

Micro Center now offers Apple’s AirPods Max in several colors for $449.99 shipped. Free in-store pickup is also available. Marking the second-best price to date, today’s offer is good for $100 in savings while coming within $10 of the all-time low and delivering the most notable discount in months. Also available at Woot for $469.99 with faster Prime shipping, as well.

Delivering a flagship listening experience backed by Apple’s H1 chip, the new AirPods Max arrive with some of the best-in-class active noise cancellation you’ll find on the market. That’s alongside support for Hey Siri, Spatial Audio, and 20-hour playback. A premium build rounds out the equation, pairing an aluminum frame with a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions. We found them to be a compelling, yet pricey offering in our hands-on review, though today’s deal certainly helps with the latter. Head below for more.

But if the more premium price tag and over-ear fit aren’t doing much for you, don’t forget that AirPods Pro are still marked down to $190. These provide many of the same features noted above like ANC, Hey Siri, and spatial audio, but with an in-ear, true wireless design that’s backed by Apple’s H1 chip. The audio fidelity isn’t going to be nearly as good as with AirPods Max, but the portability will be convenient for students or commuters.

Otherwise, considering going with an alternative route to Apple’s own first-party cans by taking advantage of the discount we spotted on Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro. Delivering active noise cancellation alongside an all-time low, you can grab these earbuds for $80.

Apple AirPods Max feature:

The Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones are made to transport and immerse you in your favorite content. Dynamic drivers with dual neodymium ring magnets provide clear sound with deep bass, and the breathable knit mesh canopy with mesh textile-wrapped memory foam earcups make the AirPods Max feel comfortable during long listening sessions. The addition of active noise cancellation technology with six outward-facing helps to maximize your isolation.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!