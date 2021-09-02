Disney shop offers up to 40% off Mandalorian collectibles, toys, clothes, more from $5

-
FashionToys & HobbiesDisney
40% off From $5
Baby Yoda deals

We are now tracking a host of notable official Mandalorian collectibles on sale alongside a series of other apparel, toy sets, and accessories via the official online Disney shop. The latest sale combines a wide range of gear at up to 40% off the going rates with free shipping on orders over $75 using code SHIPMAGIC. The deals start from under $5 and include loads of classic Mickey and Minnie-themed gear, Star Wars toys, clothing for the whole family, and much more. This is a great time to add to your Mandalorian collection or knock some upcoming gifts off your list. Head below for a closer look. 

The latest Disney shop sale is filled with notable deals on official Mandalorian collectibles, themed apparel, and much more starting from just $5.

One notable option here, among the many, is Star Wars: The Mandalorian Child Mini Bean Bag Plush in Zen Pose at $11.98. Regularly $17, this is 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It stands about 7.5-inches tall with a bean bag-like feel, detailed sculpting, embroidered details, and more. “Dressed in his robes and sitting with a look of serenity on his face, he makes a calming companion anywhere you go.” Rated 4+ stars

Browse through the rest of latest Disney sale right here for additional offers at up to 40% off. Here are some handy links to each of the categories to help navigate through the plethora of deals here: Clothing, Accessories, Toys, and Home Goods

Just be sure to check out the Nordstrom Mickey and Friends collection as well as CASETiFY’s new Disney princess gear if you haven’t already. Then head over to our LEGO hub and our roundup of LEGO’s new September 2021 sets including Marvel minifigs, Star Wars kits, and even more right here. 

More on the Child Mini Bean Bag Plush in Zen Pose:

Mandalorian collectibles: Our plush of the Child from Star Wars: The Mandalorian, also known as Grogu, communes with the Force and reaches out across the galaxy for someone who will give him some hugs. Dressed in his robes and sitting with a look of serenity on his face, he makes a calming companion anywhere you go.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Toys & Hobbies

Disney

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Hape Wooden Kid’s Art Easel bundle sees massive p...
TOMS Surprise Sale takes up to 65% off hundreds of styl...
Under Armour Labor Day Sale takes up to 40% off + extra...
KEEN Labor Day Sale updates your hiking shoes with 20% ...
Vineyard Vines Summer Send-Off Sale offers up to 60% of...
Rockport’s Labor Day Sale cuts up to 50% off site...
Merrell Labor Day Sale takes 20% off best-sellers: Hiki...
Eddie Bauer’s Labor Day Event takes 40% off your ...
Show More Comments

Related

LEGO Star Wars Imperial Light Cruiser review: Exclusive minifigures steal the show

Best of 9to5Toys: B&H Apple Back to School Sale, Prev-gen. iPad Pro up to $199 off, Prev-gen. Apple TV 4K $130, more

Learn More

Review: LEGO Slave 1 delivers a downsized Boba Fett’s starship with a Mandalorian twist

Best and the rest of LEGO’s Star Wars summer 2021 lineup: Variety meets value

Review: LEGO’s new Mandalorian Starfighter packs a standout build with even better minifigs

Reg. $21

Bag this 39-piece hand tool kit while it’s down to $17 Prime shipped (Reg. $21)

$17 Learn More

LEGO launches limited-edition blue Creator Expert Fiat 500; here’s how to buy it in the US

adidas x Ivy Park new Rodeo collection offers 58 apparel pieces and 5 shoe styles

Learn More