Disney shop offers up to 60% off Mandalorian collectibles, toys, clothes, more from $4

We are now tracking a host of notable official Mandalorian collectibles on sale alongside a series of other apparel, toy sets, and accessories via the official online Disney shop. The latest sale combines a wide range of gear at up to 40% off the going rates with free shipping on orders over $75 using code SHIPMAGIC. The deals start from under $5 and include loads of classic Mickey and Minnie-themed gear, Star Wars toys, clothing for the whole family, and much more. This is a great time to add to your Mandalorian collection or knock some upcoming gifts off your list. Head below for a closer look.

(Update 9/10 12:35 p.m.): The official Disney shop is now offering an additional 20% off everything in the latest sale using code EXTRA20 at checkout. That’s good for up to 60% off alongside the host of products already marked down across the official site.

The latest Disney shop sale is filled with notable deals on official Mandalorian collectibles, themed apparel, and much more starting from just $5.

One notable option here, among the many, is Star Wars: The Mandalorian Child Mini Bean Bag Plush in Zen Pose at $11.98. Regularly $17, this is 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It stands about 7.5-inches tall with a bean bag-like feel, detailed sculpting, embroidered details, and more. “Dressed in his robes and sitting with a look of serenity on his face, he makes a calming companion anywhere you go.” Rated 4+ stars.

Browse through the rest of latest Disney sale right here for additional offers at up to 40% off. Here are some handy links to each of the categories to help navigate through the plethora of deals here: Clothing, Accessories, Toys, and Home Goods.

Just be sure to check out the Nordstrom Mickey and Friends collection as well as CASETiFY’s new Disney princess gear if you haven’t already. Then head over to our LEGO hub and our roundup of LEGO’s new September 2021 sets including Marvel minifigs, Star Wars kits, and even more right here.

More on the Child Mini Bean Bag Plush in Zen Pose:

Mandalorian collectibles: Our plush of the Child from Star Wars: The Mandalorian, also known as Grogu, communes with the Force and reaches out across the galaxy for someone who will give him some hugs. Dressed in his robes and sitting with a look of serenity on his face, he makes a calming companion anywhere you go.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!