CASETiFY’s new Disney princess collection gives your Apple gear the fairy godmother treatment

CASETiFY is celebrating nearly 85 years of magic with its new Disney princess collection. Six classic fairytale femmes are sharing the spotlight here, including Tiana, Cinderella, Mulan, Jasmine, Ariel, and Belle. Disney lovers will find plenty to gush over in this collection, with a wide array of phone cases, Apple Watch bands, wireless chargers, and more. Hit the jump to keep reading.

CASETiFY launches new Disney princess collection

Starting with what CASETiFY does best, each princess is getting at least three unique case designs for all of Apple’s latest. For a classic look, the customizable princess case offers a variety of colors, materials, and even the option to add a monograph. Each design is centered on an idyllic portrait of your chosen princess, dotted with flowers, hearts, or other aptly-adorable graphics. And for the bold type, thsoe graphics get turned up to the max for CASETiFY’s “Stickermania” designs.

Though, if like Mulan, you also find yourself serenading your reflection from time to time, now you can do it from anywhere with CASETiFY’s mirror-backed cases. Each princess brings her own design to the trim, presumably to bring out the inner roylaty in all of us. Aside from the uncommon material, these cases are unique in that they’re the only ones to offer a magsafe option.

Although your iPhone isn’t the only piece getting a fairy godmother-type makeover here. We’ve also received confirmation of some Disney princess Apple Watch bands and AirPods cases among other accessories. Plus, we’re seeing a few throwback bead charms tossed in there like goodies from a 2000s time capsule. Feeling the magic yet? You can peruse this collection for yourself over on the CASETiFY website.

Well, it’s about time. Between CASETiFY’s last classic Disney collection, the one before that, and the myriad of Mouse-based cases before, I’m happy to see our girls get their chance to shine. The mirror case was an unexpected favorite of mine. With roots from Mulan to Snow White, it’s practical, cute, and authentic to the theme. Though if you’re not quite feeling all the glitz and glam, CASETiFY still has you covered – literally. Head over to our coverage of the sleek new Basquiat collection that’s sure to bring out a whole new side of royalty.

