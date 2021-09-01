Check out all of LEGO’s new September 2021 sets: Marvel minifigs, Star Wars, Camp Nou, more

September has now arrived, and with it are a collection of new LEGO creations spanning the latest Star Wars kit to massive recreations of iconic football stadiums. Packed with some enticing new minifigures, there’s quite a notable selection of builds this time around. Head below for the full scoop on all of the new LEGO sets available for September, which are now available for purchase.

After seeing the largest batch of new creations this year land last month, we’re now back to take a look at all of the new LEGO sets for September. You’ll certainly want to check out all of the other new releases from 2021 so far in our previous coverage of the January, March, April, and June waves, but for now, it’s time to sift through all of the just-released builds.

Ranging from new Star Wars kits packed with exclusive minifigures to some of the year’s largest creations and more, you can check out the entire collection right here, or continue reading as we break down the best of what’s now available from LEGO.

Star Wars

Headlining all of the new creations for September, as it seems like happens every month, is a new Star Wars build. While not quite as many as last month’s launch of the massive summer wave (reviewed right here), much of the same Mandalorian theming carries over with the release of the Armorer’s Forge. This smaller creation is certainly much larger in spirit than its 258 pieces, thanks to the inclusion of two exclusive new figures to join the Beskar-clad Mando figure.

There are some neat little details sprinkled in throughout the kit, ranging from a Mandalorian insignias to Beskar bricks, an extra helmet, and a sweet hologram piece. Now available, the Armorer’s Forge entes with a $29.99 price tag.

Marvel

Maybe the most exciting of all the new unveils, September is also seeing the long-awaited debut of a LEGO Marvel collectible minifigure series. Having been announced last month, the collection arrives with 12 all-new characters inspired by the Disney+ MCU series like WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Solider, and What If…?.

Each of the blind bag figures clock in at $4.99 and include a series of fitting accessories alongside a display stand. Ranging from iconic weapons to unique twists on classic characters like Throg and Alligator Loki, these minifigures are surely some of the more eagerly awaited debuts this time around.

Creator Expert

Over on the LEGO Creator side of things, football fans have something exciting to check out for September, too. Marking the second installment in what appears to be an ongoing theme of releasing massive recreations of iconic stadiums from the premiere league and beyond, the new FC Barcelona Camp Nou set is now available for purchase after being leaked last month. This $349.99 price tag is the largest set released this month and backs that with 5,508 pieces alongside plenty of authentic details.

The LEGO Group also sweetens the pot by including a free FC Barcelona Celebration set with purchase, which you can learn all about right here in our previous coverage.

Advent Calendars

It may just now be the start of fall with September rolling around, but the LEGO Group is also turning its attention to the holiday season with its annual Advent Calendars. And this year, there are more of them than ever before. After seeing all of the releases trickle in over the summer, all five of the festive creations are now available for purchase headlined by the debut of a Marvel Advent Calendar for the first time. That’s joined by both a Star Wars and Harry Potter version at $39.99 each, alongside two non-licensed builds in the form of City and Friends kits.

Each of the Advent Calendars includes 24 different builds ranging from exclusive minifigures decked out in festive apparel to miniature recreations of Star Wars vehicles, iconic locales from the MCU, and more. These all tend to sell out well before the holiday season, so best to lock in your purchase now ahead of time. And to continue the tradition from previous years, we’ll be counting down the holidays by taking a hands-on look at each day’s creation throughout December in our yearly Advent Calendar coverage.

Jurassic World

Last up for the new releases, there’s also a collection of Jurassic World kits to assemble. These were first unveiled all the way back in June, but are now available for purchase. With five new creations spanning different price points, you’ll find a variety of brick-built dinosaurs to assemble ranging from a Baryonyx to Stygimoloch and even a T. rex skeleton. Check out all of the builds down below.

Baryonyx Dinosaur Boat Escape: $79.99 | 308 pieces

| 308 pieces Carnotaurus Dinosaur Chase: $49.99 | 240 pieces

| 240 pieces Stygimoloch Dinosaur Escape: $39.99 | 129 pieces

| 129 pieces T. rex Dinosaur Fossil Exhibition: $29.99 | 198 pieces

| 198 pieces DUPLO T. rex and Triceratops Dinosaur Breakout: $29.99 | 36 pieces

Harry Potter

While it was formerly reported that we’d be seeing the new 3,010-piece Hogwarts Icons set launch at the start of the month, this has been delayed here in the United States until the second half of the month. Stay tuned, as we’ll be providing updates come the official release. Pre-orders are also slated to go live tomorrow on September 2 at $249.99 ahead of a September 15 release. In the meantime, get all of the details in our launch coverage.

Which of the new creations will you be looking to pick up this month? Let us know in the comment below or over on Twitter.

