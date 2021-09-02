Take up to 46% off these KIMO cordless tool kits starting from $34.50 shipped

KIMODirect (99% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its 20V Cordless Impact Drill Set for $34.79 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and apply code 3651JHWM at checkout. Typically fetching around $65, you can save a solid 46% today and mark a new all-time low. This cordless drill kit includes everything you’ll need to get a jump on your latest home improvement venture. The drill itself features up to 350-pounds of torque off a 20V battery, with adjustable speed and a built-in LED lamp for working in low-light conditions. You’ll also find six twist drill bits, three brad point bits, a variety of scrubbing tools, and a carrying bag rounding out the set. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

Today has been a great day for DIYers, because we’re not even close to done with all the tool kit deals we’ve tracked. First up, be sure not to miss out on savings up to $150 on Matebo HPT combo kits, or Home Depot’s 1-day-only RYOBI ONE+ tool kit sales up to $100 off. Though if you’re in the mood for something more compact, this 15-in-1 wallet-sized multi-tool should get the job done for just $6.

Nothing beats KIMO when a drill driver yelling “Ladies and gentle, this is not merely an impact drill!” This 20V MAX impact drill features as versatile tools and can be equipped not only for screw driving and impact drilling but also like spinning, brush cleaning and so on. Packed 42pcs premium accessory of bits, the kit is applicable in different occasions. Its pistol-grip and compact size allow you to operate the drill into the most awkward of positions smoothly. No mission is impossible anymore!

