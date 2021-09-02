Swiss+Tech’s 15-in-1 Multi-Tool slides in your wallet for under $6 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the Swiss+Tech 15-in-1 Wallet Multi-Tool for $5.80 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 17% off the typical rate there and comes within $0.22 of the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. One of the difficulties that surround multi-tools is finding a comfortable way to keep it by your side. Thankfully this standout solution slides right into your wallet. It functions as a can opener, bottle opener, two screwdrivers, two rulers, a four-size wrench, wing-nut wrench, two knife edges, and a saw blade. Other features include an inclinometer, lanyard hole, 36-inch cord, rope cutter, and the list goes on. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Cut spending when opting for this more affordable alternative at $5 Prime shipped. It’s shaped like a kayak and functions as a bottle opener, hex wrench, screwdriver, and ruler. Despite this, it only weighs in at just 0.6 ounces and spans 3.25 by 1.5 by 0.1 inches. With over 2,500 reviews in tow, this multi-tool has an average 4.7/5 star rating.

Since you’re here, you may also want to check out some of the other markdowns we’ve spotted over the last couple of days. Examples include this 39-piece hand tool kit at $17 Prime shipped, an expansive 248-piece mechanics tool set for $64, and even Makita’s 40-piece Impact-X Bit Set at $15. You can also cash in on up to $150 off Matebo HPT 18V multi-tool combo kits.

Swiss+Tech 15-in-1 Wallet Multi-Tool features:

  • Precision-crafted multi-tool designed to fit inside a wallet for on-the-go repairs and tasks
  • Features a can opener, bottle opener, 2 screwdrivers, 2 rulers, 4-size wrench, wing nut wrench, 2 knife edges and a saw blade

