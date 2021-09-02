Prep for holiday package deliveries with Nest Video Doorbell at $179 (Save $50)

Google’s official eBay storefront currently offers its Nest Video Doorbell (wired) for $179 shipped. Down from the usual $229 going rate, today’s offer marks the lowest we’ve seen in nearly two months, saves you $50, and matches the second-best price of the year. Equipped with 24/7 recording, the Nest Video Doorbell stands out from its newer counterpart with a wired design and much of the same Assistant-backed smart home control. Alongside motion detection for keeping an eye on package deliveries, there’s also prerecorded quick responses and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 4,400 customers. Head below for more.

Last mention, Google launched its new battery-powered version of video doorbell, which clocks in at $1 more than the wired counterpart that’s on sale today. Aside from the battery, slightly more streamlined design, and local storage, spending that extra $1 means you’re actually missing out on the 24/7 video recording that the lead deal offers. You can learn more about how they compare right here to see which of the smart home upgrades is fit for your front porch.

Though there’s something to be said for Ring, given that the brand practically invented the video doorbell product category in the first place. Luckily, you can score the best price of the year on its Ring Video Doorbell 3, which arrives with plenty of security prowess just in time to monitor packages in the like through the holiday shopping season. Down to $140, you’re getting similar features to the lead deal just with Alexa at the helm.

Nest Hello Video Doorbell features:

With the Nest Hello wired video doorbell, you’ll never miss a visitor or a delivery. You’ll get an alert when someone’s at your door, even if they don’t ring. And with a Nest Aware subscription, you can get an alert when it spots a package on your doorstep. Nest Hello streams live 24/7, so you can check your front door anytime.

