Ring Video Doorbell 3 returns to Amazon low ahead of holiday shopping season at $140

Amazon now offers the Ring Video Doorbell 3 for $139.99 shipped. Usually fetching $180, this is one of the first notable discounts of the year and arriving at an all-time low with 22% in savings attached. This is also $10 under our previous mention from back in March. Employing a battery-powered design to help keep an eye on package deliveries, Ring Video Doorbell 3 packs a 1080p sensor and all of the Alexa integration you’d expect. Sporting improved motion alerts as well as the added benefit of Amazon’s new Privacy Zones features, there’s also dual band Wi-Fi support to round out the package. Over 36,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

A more affordable way to get in on the front porch protection would be going with the latest wired Ring Video Doorbell at $60. This more affordable offering delivers 1080p feeds and the usual Alexa integration, as well as motion alerts and integration with the larger Ring ecosystem. You’ll just be skipping out on the Assistant support, as well as the battery-powered design. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look at all of the details.

Or just consider outfitting your setup with the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery, which delivers much of the same weather-resistance in a different form-factor. It’s currently on sale for $80, delivering the best price in months. Not to mention, you can round out your security package by picking up one of the latest Ring Alarm systems from $160 with bundled Echo Dots in tow.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 features:

1080p HD video doorbell that lets you see, hear, and speak to anyone from the Ring app. Adjust motion zones, customize privacy settings, and enjoy dual-band Wi-Fi. Receive mobile notifications when your doorbell is pressed or detects motion. Powered by a removable rechargeable battery pack or existing doorbell wires. Sets up easily with the Ring app and included mounting tools.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!