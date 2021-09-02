Nulaxy’s Vertical 2-Slot Laptop Stand plunges to $13 Prime shipped (Save 35%)

Nulaxy Direct (98% lifetime positive feedback from 38,000+) via Amazon is offering its Vertical 2-Slot Laptop Stand for $12.97 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 35% off the typical rate there and delivers a price we’ve seen beaten only once before. Unlike many laptop stands, this offering boasts a 2-slot design that’s perfect for holding a MacBook and iPad or two laptops side by side. It also features a solid aluminum build that will arguably give your desk a more premium look and feel. This unit is sturdy enough to fit up to 17.3-inch notebooks and both slots can be adjusted from 0.55 to 1.34 inches thick to accommodate a wide variety of devices. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Using a laptop or tablet day in and day out can lead to smudgy screens and a grimy outer shell. Thankfully this is something a package of Windex Electronics Screen Wipes can remedy time and time again for under $5 Prime shipped. Despite the low price tag, you’ll garner 25 pre-moistened wipes that are perfect for cleaning glass and many other surfaces.

While you’re at it, you may also want to pair today’s purchase with some of the fresh Spigen markdowns we’ve spotted that take up to 56% off. You can also snag an AUKEY 90W USB-C Charger for $30. And if you’re in need of a new notebook, the latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air is down to $850 alongside up to $349 off MSI and Alienware gaming laptops.

Nulaxy Vertical 2-Slot Laptop Stand features:

The dual vertical laptop stand can accommodate two devices, such as MacBook, Samsung, HP and any other laptops or tablets

The aluminum plus ABS material is durable and anti-scratches while the heavy duty metal base of the laptop vertical stand would firmly support your devices

The widths of dual docks of the laptop holder are adjustable and compatible with various devices varying from 0.55 to 1.34 inches in thickness

